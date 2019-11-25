Raiders’ loss exposes team in developmental mode

The Raiders’ 34-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday likely revealed some harsh truths about where they really are as a franchise.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — The Raiders’ 34-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday likely revealed some harsh truths about where they really are as a franchise.

They came into the game very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race after winning three straight games, but given their on-going roster reconstruction and how everything they do is pointing toward Las Vegas, Raiders coach Jon Gruden pointed to the big picture.

“We’re not the ‘85 Bears,” Gurden said . “We’re a development football team. We’re developing our roster. We’re making strides.”

On the other hand, you can imagine how some veteran players aren’t keen on talking about the state of the Raiders as a team still on the build.

“As for the team aspect goes, I’ll let coach hit on where we’re at, you know what I mean?” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I always fully expect for us to win, and to come out and play well.

“There’s some facts and some truths that I’ll let coach talk about, right? But (I’m) in my sixth year, I’m 28 years-old with three kids. I want to win now, you know what I mean? They’re gonna be growing up soon and wanting me to come home, right, and I’d rather win while they’re still in school and young.”

Carr said he was pleased with the overall locker room response to Sunday’s blowout loss. Especially compared to other teams he’s been on.

“I’ll just say it was different than times past,” Carr said. “I’ve been around guys where stuff like that would happen and it’s kind of miserable to be around some people for reasons that aren’t good. That wasn’t the case this time.

“If we’re being honest, this was the first time this group of guys has dealt with something like that. We all know how quickly these things change in the NFL. We were just on a how many games win streak and came out and get our butts kicked.

“I hate to say it, but it’s not going to be the last time that you come out and just get beat up. I mean that for the course of football. Teams are going to show up and get punched in the mouth. It happens. It’s this game. As long as you trust your process, trust the plan the coaches are putting together like these guys do, we’re going to bounce back. We’re going to be just fine.”

