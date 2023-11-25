Raiders mailbag: Could team, Justin Fields be a potential match?

The Raiders have six games to get a better feel for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. If he flounders, could Bears QB Justin Fields be a potential fit?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Raiders face a massive game Sunday against their AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs.

They’ve won two of three, and a victory will get them back to .500 at 6-6. It would also put them in the thick of the playoff hunt.

It’s been a wild month so far, and their fans have lots of questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Lots of chatter amongst the national media about the Raiders making a trade for Justin Fields should the Bears move on from him. Should the Raiders be interested or stay focused on the second tier of signal callers in the draft?

(VINCENT BONSIGNORE): This is undoubtedly a possibility, although Aidan O’Connell will have a say in how this plays out with his performance over the next six games.

If the Bears make Fields available, it will be because they are positioned to draft one of their preferred quarterback targets. That could lessen their asking price for Fields, but his market will be predicated on how much interest there is for him.

The Raiders do have a connection to Fields. Interim general manager Champ Kelly was with the Bears front office when they drafted the former Ohio State standout.

In asking around the NFL, any team interested in Fields would need a scheme that fits his style of play or be open to changing its system to better suit him.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Has Mark Davis been pleased with the results of the team’s production post-coaching change, and if so, how much?

(VB): The Raiders owner hasn’t said anything publicly recently, so it’s hard to get a read on his thoughts. The team winning two of its first three games post-change is undoubtedly a positive for Antonio Pierce. But there are still six games remaining and how the Raiders play will be part of Pierce’s evaluation.

No matter what happens, the team has to open the job to an extensive search that includes interviewing two external candidates who are persons of color and/or women. That goes for the head coach position and general manager.

Maino (@Maino03): How do you feel about Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller playing?

(VB): Crosby did not practice this week due to a knee injury, although he did make an appearance Friday when the Raiders did their weekly team dance-off. Not sure what to read into that, but he is listed as doubtful for Sunday. That said, it’s hard to imagine Crosby missing the game against the Chiefs. Miller, who has missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, was on the field all week for practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): In your opinion, are the Raiders going to make a good run at the playoffs or settle for a spoiler role?

(VB): Not trying to dodge the question, but Sunday’s game against the Chiefs will go a long way toward determining that answer.

Dj concept (@Djconcept3): Do you expect a heavy Raider crowd?

(VB): Just taking a stab here, but rolling with 70/30 Raiders fans.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.