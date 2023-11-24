Raiders Maxx Crosby doubtful for Sunday against the Chiefs

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and left tackle Kolton Miller are battling injuries as the Raiders prepare for Sunday’s divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepted Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4), not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. The Dolphins beat the Raiders, 20-13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller stretches before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have some big-time injury concerns with a huge game looming in two days against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who hasn’t practiced this week with a knee injury, is listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, who has missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, practiced on a limited basis this week and is listed as questionable.

“Kolton had a good day Wednesday,” said interim coach Antonio Pierce, indicating a level of optimism.

As far as Crosby, the Raiders’ defensive leader made a brief appearance when the team did its Friday dance-off prior to practice, but he did not work out with the team. Crosby was spotted in the locker room after practice and appeared in good spirits.

“Getting treatment around the clock, you know how that goes,” Pierce said. “A guy who plays every snap, you’ve got to take care of him.”

Pierce said Crosby is working hard to be on the field against the Chiefs.

“One thing about it, if he can be there Sunday, he’ll be there,” Pierce said.

How to stop Travis Kelce?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had his way with the Raiders over the years. He’s come up with 100 catches for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns against them in 18 career matchups.

He’s done it despite a handful of different defensive game plans they have drawn up against him.

That raised the question of whether the Raiders will be physical with him at the line of scrimmage Sunday. To which Pierce responded with a been there, done that.

“If you watched the game last year, we were. I mean, we were hitting him with D-ends, we were hitting him linebackers,” Pierce said.

The problem is Kelce is so big and physical that he can fight through that line of defense and hit open ground.

“And then that’s when he gets into this kind of freedom routes and now it’s all unscripted, and that’s probably more dangerous at that point because there’s certain concepts that you expect, and with him he breaks all the rules,” Pierce said. “So, I think you really want to just discourage him as much as you can. You’ve got to be tight on him. Obviously, he’s a very savvy runner, very experienced, does a great job. Listen, he’s going to be in a Hall of Fame one day, right? So, when you’ve got a guy that you’re playing against that’s going to be a gold jacket, all eyes, all hands, all bodies need to be on him for 60 minutes.”

Said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham: “He’s always ready to go. You see that over his career. I can’t remember any games where wasn’t ready to go. He knows everyone is going to be looking for him and he’s prepared for it. I appreciate his toughness when we watch him on tape, whether it’s to block or make contested catches. Just his ability to keep doing everything when he knows there’s a target on his back, it’s really impressive.”

Is Brandon Facyson close to returning?

When the Raiders signed veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson during the offseason, he was expected to push for a starting job. A shin injury during training camp derailed that. Facyson has been on the injured reserve list all season.

That could change soon, according to Pierce.

“Yeah, he’s working out. You see him out there with our guys working in the building every day, he’s been in every meeting,” Pierce said. “Would love to see something happen after the bye week and probably have a better update at that point.”

