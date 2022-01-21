Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Jim Harbaugh, Josh McDaniels

Fans are wondering who the Raiders will hire as their general manager and coach. Those questions and much more are addressed in this week’s Vegas Nation mailbag.

The end of the Raiders’ season also meant the end for general manager Mike Mayock and perhaps interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

And Raiders fans are beside themselves wondering who will form the football leadership positions of the franchise.

That question and much more were part of the slew of mail Vegas Nation received for this week’s mailbag.

Here is a sampling:

John Bekelya (@JohnBekelya): When are we going to officially announce Jim Harbaugh as the next coach?

Vincent Bonsignore: Patience, John. Patience.

All kidding aside, there is too much smoke about Harbaugh and the Raiders to not believe there is some substance to a deal being worked out. That said, the Raiders are adamant about doing their due diligence and following protocols in terms of their general manager and coach search.

Harbaugh makes a lot of sense, but a thorough interview process can also take things in surprising directions. That’s the importance of casting a wide net and being meticulous in the approach. You enhance the chances of uncovering something special.

Holz® (@holz75): I’m seeing reports of a Dave Ziegler/Josh McDaniels hire. Have you heard anything?

VB: Ziegler, the Patriots’ highly respected pro personnel director, interviewed with the Raiders for the general manager’s job Friday. It would be a shock if McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, wasn’t brought up as a potential head coach under Ziegler’s leadership.

Keep in mind, in a situation like that of the Raiders, candidates come armed with candidates they have in mind for certain positions. McDaniels has been selective about whom he would consider leaving the Patriots for, but the sense is an opportunity to join Ziegler with the Raiders could be too enticing to pass up.

RdrBby (@RdrBby): What are the chances that, even if a new coach is hired, the Raiders keep Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach to keep the morale up?

VB: Bisaccia’s work as special teams coach speaks for itself, and any new head coach would be wise to consider keeping him on the staff. A somewhat similar situation happened in Los Angeles when Rams special teams coach John Fassel replaced Jeff Fisher on an interim basis in the 2016 season, then was retained by Sean McVay as the special teams coach when McVay was hired in 2017.

FortheLoveoftheGame(s) (@CAnativedude): What are the plans for Alex Leatherwood? Richie Incognito retiring or going to try to get another year? Denzelle Good?

VB: The Raiders can be flexible with Leatherwood, depending on what free agency and the draft yields. If they think they brought in legitimate guard help, they might kick him back to right tackle. If they secure a right tackle in free agency or the draft, Leatherwood can remain at guard. It would be a shock if Incognito returned. Good is under contract for one more season, so he will get a chance to win his left guard job back.

Raidernation (@raider8633): Do you think the Raiders will make a big splash for a true No. 1 wide receiver?

VB: Along with the offensive line, wide receiver is priority No. 1 for the Raiders.

nation-got-robbed (@hkekmusic): Your pick for the 22nd pick of the draft?

VB: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama; Drake London, WR, Southern California; Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa; Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State; Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State; Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State.

