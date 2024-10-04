Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Davante Adams

The Davante Adams trade speculation has gotten the attention of Raiders fans, as the team heads to Denver for a division game against the Broncos on Sunday.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is unable to make a catch with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Amid the trade speculation surrounding star wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders head to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday. Fans have plenty of questions about the situation and more.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

DC (@chappy23us): Did Davante Adams quit on the team, or did the organization let him down?

Vincent Bonsignore: Adams has been a good soldier during some turbulent times with the Raiders. He gave it an honest chance to work out and desperately wanted it to work. But it’s understandable he has reached the point at which he wants to find a better situation.

At age 32, he understands he has fewer years than more in professional football. The past two years have been a waste, with the Raiders being only minimally competitive. And this year is shaping up as another season of struggle. It makes sense he wants out. He has goals and objectives at this stage of his career that might not line up with the Raiders’ capabilities.

In retrospect, the Raiders probably should not have traded for Adams in 2022. Yes, they were coming off a playoff appearance, but from a roster standpoint, were they one player from contending for the Super Bowl? And then they benched Derek Carr 15 games into the 2022 season, creating uncertainty at quarterback

Ultimately, this was a failed experiment. Both sides need to move on.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): So when do you think the real disconnect between Adams and the team began? The release of Carr? Training camp, when he said he wasn’t going to play in preseason games, and coach Antonio Pierce saying that if you’re healthy, you’re playing?

Bonsignore: It’s definitely a culmination of all those things.

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): Is the offensive line set, or are the Raiders looking for more depth? Who gets the majority of carries vs the Broncos?

Bonsignore: When their offensive line is healthy, which has been an issue, the Raiders are good with their depth. The problem has been staying healthy.

They are excited about rookies Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, and they remain bullish on Thayer Munford, who probably will be sidelined for the second straight week. This is probably a group they are content with for this season.

Ledtear (@ledtear): Predict the destination and compensation package for Adams.

Bonsignore: The Jets for a second- and fifth-round pick. The Saints, Bills and Ravens also appear to be interested.

GothamAv3nger (@GothamAv3ng3r): Could we see increased usage in tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game with the Adams development?

Bonsignore: Yes. It’s imperative that the Raiders get their rookie tight end more involved.

Feliz Esparza (@fele_esparza): What needs to happen at the top to stop the dysfunction of the organization? Obviously, owner Mark Davis isn’t going to sell the team, but should he hire someone else to run football operations?

Bonsignore: General manager Tom Telesco is fully capable of improving the professionalism and direction of the organization. But it takes time. There was always going to be a learning curve with Pierce, and that is more than apparent in his first full season as coach. He needs to expedite that process, though. And it starts with learning from his mistakes.

Bill Townsend (@realdeal2525): When will we see tight end Michael Mayer back?

Bonsignore: Mayer is dealing with a personal issue, but the sense is the Raiders are confident he will return at some point.

