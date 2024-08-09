Raiders mailbag: Fans still concerned about quarterbacks

Raiders fans will get to see quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew in action Saturday when the team opens the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks, Aidan O'Connell (12), Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) practice during a NFL football training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

MINNEAPOLIS — Quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are expected to play one quarter apiece when the Raiders begin their three-game preseason schedule Saturday against the Vikings. But it’s unclear if both will play with the first-team offense.

The game is the first opportunity for Raiders fans to watch O’Connell and Minshew, who have waged a training camp battle to decide the club’s starting quarterback. Neither has taken control of the job.

That situation and others left fans with plenty of questions. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

christian (@CNichols225): Are you concerned about the quarterback situation?

Vincent Bonsignore: Perspective and context are needed as it relates to O’Connell and Minshew. If a consistently high level of play is expected, then concern is warranted.

If the expectation is average quarterback play with a strong supporting cast that gives the Raiders a chance to be competitive each week, O’Connell and Minshew should be OK.

Did they struggle in camp? Yes. But there were also high moments.

Keep in mind that star wide receiver Davante Adams missed significant time in training camp, and starting left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson were not available. From an offensive play-calling standpoint, it’s not like camp allows for much play sequencing to keep a defense off balance or exploit a particular weakness.

Based on Minshew’s track record and what O’Connell showed last season, they seem capable of overseeing a deep roster to nine or 10 wins. If so, the Raiders could push for a playoff spot. If they are not up to the task, though, it will be time to worry.

(. @sizzurp_____): What’s the deal with Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson? Are their injuries worse than expected?

Bonsignore: Miller is still rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. All indications are he will get full clearance from the medical staff sooner than later.

Powers-Johnson’s situation is less clear, but the Raiders are confident the rookie will be cleared in time for the season opener.

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): What is your prediction for the Raiders’ record?

Bonsignore: Eight to 10 wins.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Is the Raiders’ quarterback for this season currently on the roster? Or if the turnovers continue to happen, can you see them looking outside the organization?

Bonsignore: He’s on the roster for this season. If the turnovers persist, both Minshew and O’Connell could see the field this season.

Next year is a totally different story.

lawrence mercado (@lmerca5855): When will the Raiders trade for a quarterback or sign one from the Canadian Football League?

Bonsignore: It’s not even close to being that dire.

Gerry Gaona (@iam_2Gs): I know the starting offense is expected to play Saturday. What about the defense?

Bonsignore: The Raiders are not having any joint practices, so expect the defensive starters to play a little bit.

desert_dweller (@sperman702): How is defensive end Tyree Wilson looking? Are tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer on the field together?

Bonsignore: Wilson is healthy and getting a full offseason and training camp, unlike last year. But he has a little ways to go. The talent and physical attributes are all there, though.

Christian (@530christian): Is there anyone you think looks good or stands out at camp who is not being recognized or mentioned enough?

Bonsignore: Undrafted wide receiver Ramel Keyton, wide receiver Alex Bachman, undrafted cornerback Woo Governor.

RODZ (@209Rodz): Is Isaiah Pola-Mao going to have a bigger role this season?

Bonsignore: Don’t be surprised if the third-year safety has a breakout season.

