Raiders mailbag: Fans still have plenty of QB questions

Raiders fans are getting antsy about who will be the starting quarterback this season after the team signed veteran Gardner Minshew in free agency this week.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): If you had to handicap it, who is starting under center for the Raiders in Week One?

Vincent Bonsignore: It still feels as if the Raiders have a move up their sleeve, especially after coach Antonio Pierce indicated his preference for being aggressive to get players.

It takes two — maybe three, in this case — to tango in terms of making a trade to move up in the NFL draft. But just making a bold guess, let’s go with J.J. McCarthy, followed by Aidan O’Connell. Gardner Minshew would be waiting in the wings in case the rookie isn’t ready to start immediately.

TheRaiderRoom (@TheRaiderRoom): Can you confirm that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers restructured his contract, saving the team 4.125 million?

Bonsignore: Yes, the Raiders made a slight alteration to Meyers’ contract by converting a $5 million 2024 roster bonus, which was set to become guaranteed Saturday, into a signing bonus. That created just over $4 million in cap space.

MrBlockbuster99 (@MrBlockbuster99): With the signing of Minshew, do you think the front office isn’t confident about getting a quarterback it really wants? Perhaps thinking he can be a mentor/bridge to another quarterback who might need time to groom?

Bonsignore: Not sure it says anything one way or another about what might happen. More than anything else, it’s a sign that Pierce wanted much more from a backup quarterback than what a Brian Hoyer-type provided last season. Also, with O’Connell and a potential draft pick on rookie contracts, the Raiders were in good shape to splurge to pay a top backup who can start.

pseudolynch (@pseudolynch): It’s going be Bo Nix. I can hear it now, (general manager) Tom Telesco grabs another quarterback from Oregon. Hoping to have the same success with the Raiders that he had with Justin Herbert with the Chargers.

Bonsignore: Those are two different quarterbacks, so we’ll see.

CMR (@RobertBuddDwyer): Does the Vikings’ trade — acquiring the No. 23 overall pick from the Texans — change things for the Raiders?

Bonsignore: It clearly provides a reference for what it would take to move back into the first round.

Stephen Santo (@Raiders_JWB): Cornerback needs to be addressed. Do you see the Giants’ Adoree Jackson reuniting with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as a fit?

Bonsignore: Jackson, who is turning 29 in September, regressed in multiple areas last season. He seems better suited as a fallback plan.

Doc Hollidayn (@MarkPinnix): The Raiders have acquired two much-needed pieces to the puzzle. What is the most crucial next piece?

Bonsignore: Quarterback notwithstanding, cornerback, offensive line, defensive tackle, more edge depth. Running back.

Raider Steve (@VegasRaidersBlg): There’s been no movement on the offensive line. What is the plan for right guard and right tackle, especially if they might use picks to move up for a quarterback?

Bonsignore: Would not rule out Greg Van Roten returning at right guard. And veteran guards DJ Fluker and Jordan Meredith are also on the roster. There are also plenty of interior linemen available on the open market. With free-agent prices dropping, that is a market the Raiders can eventually tap into. The draft is extremely deep at guard, too. Thayer Munford would start at right tackle if the season started today, but just like at guard, there is a free-agent market and a deep draft class.

