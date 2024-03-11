Raiders sign veteran quarterback to compete for starting job

The Raiders agreed to contract terms with a former Washington State standout the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The former Washington State standout has played five NFL seasons. He made 17 appearances, including 13 starts, for the Colts last year.

Minshew, 27, will compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting job. The Raiders could still add another quarterback as well. They could look to draft a passer or swing a trade for Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Minshew completed 305 of his 490 passes in Indianapolis last season for 3,305 yards. He threw 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

