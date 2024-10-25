Raiders mailbag: Is Ridder going to start at QB?

Raiders fans submitted questions about coach Antonio Pierce, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and new quarterback Desmond Ridder in this week’s mailbag.

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) prepares to throw the football during team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) throws the football during team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders hope to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

It won’t be easy. Their bitter AFC West rival, the Chiefs, is coming to town. Kansas City also happens to be the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team at 6-0 and has won the past two Super Bowls.

Raiders fans have a ton of questions entering the matchup. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

George Dawli (@georgepdawli): This is the same question as usual. Is the front office and ownership aware that the fan base has finally run out of patience? The passion is gone, and many of us have just checked out. They were quick to push the overhaul last year, touting the Raiders’ return, but that goodwill is gone now.

Vincent Bonsignore: Are the Raiders aware of fans’ frustration? Of course. They share it.

The team understands the only way to turn things around is by winning. The Raiders have tried a bunch of things in the past several years to change their fortunes. None of it has worked.

Keep an eye on Tom Brady moving forward now that he’s a part owner of the Raiders. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is expected to have a big say in the franchise’s football operations.

Anthony Hernandez (@anthonyh12971): When are the Raiders going to fire (coach) Antonio Pierce and (offensive coordinator) Luke Getsy?

Bonsignore: It would be a surprise if the team made coaching changes in-season. Pierce and Getsy will likely get the rest of the year to show what they can do.

In Getsy’s case, the Raiders knew they would be limited at quarterback this season. Is it fair to make him the fall guy for something the entire organization was aware could be an issue?

Maino (@Maino03): Do you believe (wide receiver) Jakobi Meyers will play on Sunday? Also, do you think they will retain him or try and trade him at the deadline? Hopefully, he plays and stays.

Bonsignore: Meyers, who has missed two straight games with an ankle injury, returned to practice Wednesday but then sat out Thursday. He could end up being a game-day decision.

As far as trading Meyers goes, the Raiders don’t appear to be shopping him before the Nov. 5 deadline. But they may not be in a position to hang up the phone if another team makes them a strong offer.

John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): Is anyone giving Pierce feedback on his terrible game decisions and conservative nature? It’s not 1995, for goodness sakes.

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ coaching staff definitely reviews all their decisions after a game. But yes, Pierce has left plenty of fans scratching their heads with some of his calls this season.

Zach (@ze_rose): Any good news on (tight end) Michael Mayer coming back soon? Hope the big man is good.

Bonsignore: The Raiders are optimistic Mayer will return this season. He is currently on the non-football injury list while dealing with a personal issue.

Mayer is eligible to be activated after the Raiders’ game against the Bengals on Nov. 3. The team’s bye is the following week.

Sportsvids (@Magic02493580): Is Desmond Ridder starting?

Bonsignore: On Sunday? No.

In the future? Stay tuned. It wouldn’t be a shock if the pickup off the Cardinals’ practice squad gets on the field at some point.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.