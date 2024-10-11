Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media

Before taking the field for their last practice before Sunday’s home game against the Steelers, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media.

Raiders RB’s mission? ‘Spread love and positivity’ through foundation

3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Steelers carry QB questions

Will QB questions impact betting line on Steelers-Raiders?

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Before taking the field for their last practice before Sunday's home game against the Steelers, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders are back at practice Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Before taking the field for their afternoon workout, coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.