Raiders blown out by Broncos, make late QB change
The Raiders lost to one of their AFC West rivals Sunday and benched their starting quarterback before the third quarter was over.
DENVER — The Raiders lost 34-18 to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to fall to 2-3 on the season.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched in the third quarter with the team struggling to move the ball. The Raiders jumped out to a 10-0 lead after their first two drives, but Minshew threw an interception that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
The pick six was part of a run of 34 unanswered points for the Broncos (3-2), who snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Raiders. Minshew finished with 137 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 17 attempts before being replaced by backup Aidan O’Connell.
O’Connell threw an interception of his own in the fourth quarter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
