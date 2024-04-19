Raiders mailbag: What does the team think about Drake Maye?

Raiders fans continue to have quarterbacks on their minds with the NFL draft less than a week away. But it’s not just Jayden Daniels they are asking about.

What are the Raiders’ cornerback, safety options in the draft?

What are the Raiders’ defensive line options in the draft?

Raiders fans continue to have quarterbacks on their minds with the NFL draft less than a week away.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

Raider Azteca (@oakland510): Everyone is talking about trading up for quarterback Jayden Daniels, but is there a chance they might want to trade up for a quarterback such as Drake Maye?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders’ connections to Daniels are hard to ignore, especially the longtime relationship between him and coach Antonio Pierce.

Between that and his electrifying skill set, it makes sense they would be willing to give up significant assets to move up and draft the Heisman Trophy winner from Louisiana State.

Do they feel the same way about Maye? That’s a great question.

Maybe not enough to surrender the assets it would require from the 13th pick to No. 3. But what if Maye fell into the No. 6 or No. 8 range? It would take considerably fewer assets to move to that range. Given Maye’s projection as a potentially elite NFL quarterback, compared to what the Raiders have on their roster, they would be wise to go after him.

Kevin Greene (@OrangeGaucho): My quarterback order is Caleb Williams, Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Maye, Bo Nix and Michael Penix. What is your ordering? What do think the Raiders’ ordering is?

Bonsignore: My order is Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix, McCarthy and Nix.

The Raiders have been mum on their order, but the educated guess would be Williams and then Daniels. After that, it’s anybody’s guess.

Jason Azzi (@JasonAzzi1): Where will Penix be picked? Where do the Raiders think they can get him if he’s their priority?

Bonsignore: It’s important to understand that no one knows for sure if the Raiders are interested in Penix. But for the sake of argument, let’s say they are. Picking him at No. 13 would have to be in play, though it would be tempting to trade down and acquire more picks and draft him.

There’s a divide among teams on Penix’s NFL potential. It would be interesting to find out exactly how many clubs have a true first-round grade on him. Probably fewer than one would imagine. But there are a few quarterback-needy teams — including the Raiders — who might be willing to invest a first-round pick on him. Here is where it gets tricky. It’s nearly impossible for the Raiders to determine who might draft Penix before they select again at No. 44. If the Raiders are convinced no one will, they should wait and draft him then. But if they really like him, they should take him at No. 13.

Anik (@anikh8030): The Raiders can always surprise in a draft, but does everything you hear sound as if it will be an offensive tackle or cornerback in the first round if it isn’t a quarterback?

Bonsignore: Yes. But whether they select an offensive tackle or cornerback will depend on who is still on the board.

@SplendidRaider: When is the Raiders’ predraft news conference and how likely is a trade right now on a scale of 1 to 10?

Bonsignore: The news conference will be early next week. Six.

Golden Bear (@iubsphprof): Do you see Daniels refusing to play for the Commanders if they draft him?

Bonsignore: Never rule anything out.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.