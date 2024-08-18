Raiders name starting quarterback: ‘Our team’s behind it’

The Raiders, following their second preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday, named their starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

The Raiders, looking for a spark to begin the season, named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback Sunday.

Minshew got the nod over second-year pro Aidan O’Connell after a long battle between the two. The veteran was not decidedly better throughout the competition, but still emerged victorious. Minshew was solid in the Raiders’ preseason opener Aug. 10 against the Vikings before struggling Saturday against the Cowboys.

The final call, which was made by coach Antonio Pierce, general manager Tom Telesco and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, came down to several factors.

Minshew’s experience, confidence and overall performance in training camp made the Raiders believe he will help them get off to a good start. The team begins the season with two difficult road games against the Chargers and Ravens.

“A lot of things went into it,” Pierce said. “It wasn’t based off of last night. It was a lot of factors. We feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start and that’s who we’re going with.”

Tough decision

Minshew, in two preseason games, completed 16 of his 33 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. He connected on just 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards Saturday.

It’s worth noting Minshew was not throwing to star wide receiver Davante Adams, who did not appear in either preseason game. Left tackle Kolton Miller also has yet to practice in training camp while recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery.

Pierce said Minshew’s command of the offense and leadership helped earn him the job.

“The operation, the process,” Pierce said. “Saw that in practice, some of that showed up in the games. A lot of stuff we can get better at. I don’t think anything here is a finished product. But based off where we want to go in the first quarter of the season, we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity.”

Minshew, 28, has started 37 games for three different teams in five NFL seasons.

He has a 15-22 record as a starting quarterback and has completed 891 of his 1,423 passes for 9,937 yards, 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He joined the Raiders in March after signing a two-year, $25 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

‘Be ready’

Minshew was brought in to compete with O’Connell and serve as an insurance policy in case the team could not trade up to select a quarterback in the draft.

The Raiders didn’t swing a deal, which left Minshew and O’Connell to battle for the starting job. Pierce credited both quarterbacks for their approach this offseason.

“First and foremost, those two gentlemen are professionals,” Pierce said. “The way they’ve handled this competition has really resonated throughout our building, especially our staff and our team. They cheered each other on. They’ve been good teammates. They brought out the best version of each other in practice and in the games.”

Pierce told the two quarterbacks to “just both be ready” after informing them of his decision Sunday morning.

O’Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick, will now slot in as Minshew’s backup. O’Connell started 10 games for the Raiders as a rookie last year. He went 5-5 while completing 213 of his 343 passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Aidan is a young player that has tremendous upside,” Pierce said. “I think (he) will be a starter at some point in this league, whether it’s this year or next year. He will play in games.”

The Raiders’ season opener Sept. 8 against the Chargers belongs to Minshew, however. Now it’s up to him to take the job and run with it.

“We support him,” Pierce said. “Our team’s behind it. Our staff’s behind it and our organization is behind it.”

