Raiders, new general manager agree to contract terms

The Raiders and new general manager John Spytek agreed to terms on a contract Thursday night, a league source confirmed.

The former assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had agreed to become the club’s general manager on Wednesday.

But the delay in actually signing his contract — coupled with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen pulling an about-face and agreeing to become the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday — created some worry that Spytek would spurn the Raiders in favor of reuniting with Coen in Jacksonville.

Coen had taken his name out of consideration for the Jaguars job on Wednesday to return to Tampa Bay on a new deal. But when the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke, who was viewed as an impediment to luring Coen to Jacksonville, the club circled back to Coen with a new contract offer and a promise to have a say in choosing the next general manager.

Spytek’s name immediately emerged as a potential candidate to replace Baalke.

By late Thursday, though, Spytek had signed with the Raiders.

With Spytek now on board, the Raiders will renew their search for a new coach. Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is considered a front-runner.

Spytek, 44, has been the Buccaneers’ assistant general manager the past two years. He’s been in the Tampa Bay front office for nine seasons and served as the team’s director of player personnel when Tom Brady was the franchise’s quarterback from 2020-22. The two were part of the Buccaneers’ win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Spytek’s history with Brady goes back even further, as they were college teammates at Michigan.

