Raiders hire general manager with experience working with Tom Brady

The Raiders have hired one of Tom Brady’s college teammates to be the team’s next general manager, replacing Tom Telesco.

The Raiders are hiring John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their new general manager. Spytek has been the Buccaneers assistant general manager since 2022. (AP Photo)

The Raiders are hiring John Spytek as their next general manager.

Spytek, 44, has been the Buccaneers assistant general manager since 2022. He’s worked in the Tampa Bay front office since 2016.

Spytek has a history with new Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. The two were college teammates at Michigan. Brady also played for the Buccaneers from 2020-22 and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 55.

Spytek replaces Tom Telesco, who was fired after the Raiders went 4-13 his first full season in charge. The team is also conducting a coaching search after firing Antonio Pierce. The candidates the Raiders have interviewed that are still available are former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, former Jets coach Robert Saleh, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

