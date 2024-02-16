Raiders new offensive coordinator wants QBs with ‘escapability’

New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he likes quarterbacks who can make plays with their arms and legs Friday.

FILE - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy listens to a question from the media at a news conference during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season. There will, however, be some big changes to his staff. The Bears have fired most of their offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season. There will, however, be some big changes to his staff. The Bears have fired most of their offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Luke Getsy doesn’t need a specific type of quarterback for his offense.

But the Raiders new offensive coordinator appears to prefer someone who can make plays with their feet as well as their arm.

That doesn’t mean his quarterback has to be a dynamic runner like Chicago’s Justin Fields. It’s just that a quarterback who can throw and run helps.

“You’d like to have a little bit of everything, right?” said Getsy, who was the Bears offensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired by the Raiders. “In this game, I think it’s really important that you have some type of escapability.”

Getsy said Friday that skill set is becoming an NFL requirement. Look no further than Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 66 rushing yards in the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory in Super Bowl 58.

“All those things are dynamics that are really important,” Getsy said. “You saw them on display in the Super Bowl, as we just saw here in Vegas the other day. That ability of both guys to create the second chance of the play is an important part of our league.”

Rookie Aidan O’Connell went 5-4 as a starter for the Raiders last season, but he’s limited in his ability to make plays with his legs.

O’Connell isn’t expected to stop the team from pursuing a quarterback upgrade this offseason. It sounds like the Raiders new offensive coordinator would welcome someone with the athleticism to extend plays.

“When you’re trying to go win games, you got to be good on third down and in the red zone,” Getsy said. “And when you’re good at those two things, it’s usually because your quarterback has some kind of cool dynamic to be able to spit the ball around.”

