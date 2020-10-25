57°F
Raiders

Raiders’ offensive linemen cleared to play against Tampa Bay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 6:11 am
 
Updated October 25, 2020 - 6:27 am

No positive COVID-19 test results for the Raiders on Sunday morning cleared the way for four starting offensive linemen to play at 1:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person close to the situation confirmed.

Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good never tested positive for COVID-19, but were deemed to be high-risk contacts of offensive tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive Tuesday for the virus and will not play.

The linemen have been kept from the team for the past five days in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.Johnathan Abram, who was also deemed a high-risk contact of Brown, will not play as his five-day protocol will not expire until Monday morning.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shown during pre-game before an NFL football ga ...
Tom Brady vs. Father Time
By / RJ

Tom Brady continues to play at an elite level, warding off age and attrition to the best of his ability as the NFL’s oldest rostered player.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) communicates with offensive guard Gabe Jack ...
Raiders-Buccaneers game still off betting board
By / RJ

The line probably will stay off the board until there’s clarification if Raiders linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good will play Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Pac ...
NFL betting trends for Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The over is 15-7 in Bruce Arians’ games with Tampa Bay and 30-15 in games he coached dating to mid-2016. The over is 4-0-1 in Raiders games this season.