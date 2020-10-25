Raiders’ offensive linemen cleared to play against Tampa Bay

No positive COVID-19 test results for the Raiders on Sunday made Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good available to play.

Raideres offensive linemen Denzelle Good (71), Gabe Jackson (66), Rodney Hudson (61) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) gather during a practice session at the team's headquarters in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

No positive COVID-19 test results for the Raiders on Sunday morning cleared the way for four starting offensive linemen to play at 1:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person close to the situation confirmed.

Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good never tested positive for COVID-19, but were deemed to be high-risk contacts of offensive tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive Tuesday for the virus and will not play.

The linemen have been kept from the team for the past five days in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.Johnathan Abram, who was also deemed a high-risk contact of Brown, will not play as his five-day protocol will not expire until Monday morning.

