Raiders Offseason Video Series: The Quarterbacks

Sam Gordon and Heidi Fang analyze what that could mean for his future, the chances the Raiders look at acquiring Deshaun Watson and they examine what the Raiders might do with their backup quarterback situation. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets a pass away with pressure from Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With the recent buzz that Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr is garnering interest from other teams after a strong season, Vegas Nation’s Sam Gordon and Heidi Fang analyze what that could mean for his future, the chances the Raiders look at acquiring Deshaun Watson and they examine what the Raiders might do with their backup quarterback situation.

