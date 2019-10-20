64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders overwhelmed by Rodgers and Packers, 42-24

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2019 - 1:03 pm
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A critical turnover by Derek Carr at the end of the first half Sunday was the beginning of the end for the Raiders, who fell 42-24 to a red-hot Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders held 3-0 and 10-7 leads in the first half, and had the ball at the Green Bay 2-yard line trailing 14-10 just before halftime. But Carr fumbled while attempting to stretch the ball across the goal line on a scramble. The ball fell out of bounds in the end zone, resulting in a touchback for the Packers.

Green Bay then used a seven-play drive to score a touchdown with just 12 seconds left in the half to take a 21-10 lead.

In the second half, the Packers got started with a 59-yard deep ball from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A few plays later, Rodgers scored on a three-yard run would run to give the Packers a 28-10 advantage. a deficit that would prove to be too large for the Raiders to overcome.

Tight end Darren Waller excelled in defeat, scoring his first two touchdowns as a Raider in the second half. But the Packers put up three touchdowns in the game’s final 30 minutes to maintain their commanding lead.

With the loss the Raiders fell to 3-3. The Packers improved to 6-1.

Here are three takeaways from the contest.

1. Carr’s fumble a repeat mistake

When Carr was walking back to the sideline after his costly fumble went out of the end zone for a touchback, he remembered making the same mistake before.

In the Raiders’ 20-17 Week 15 loss to the Cowboys in 2017, a nearly identical play cost the Raiders a shot at at least tying the game with about 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. On third-and-3 from Dallas’ 8-yard line, Carr scrambled to his right, stretched the football out toward the front-right pylon, but fumbled as he went out of bounds.

As it happened on Sunday, that play resulted in a touchback.

Carr said after the game that in both plays, he was acting as a competitor.

“It’s so hard not to try,” Carr said. “That’s everything I’ve ever been about my entire life, is to try.”

But in the end, Carr said, he’s learned the lesson that he needs to at least extend the ball with two hands in that situation.

“Trying to extend with one hand isn’t smart. That’s stupid,” Carr said. “It’s my fault. I let my team down on that.”

It was a clear turning point in the contest, as the Packers scored touchdowns on their next two possessions go up by 18.

2 Red zone inefficiency

The Raiders were able to move the ball offensively, racking up 484 total yards and finishing 7-of-11 on third down.

But the club came away scoreless on three of its red zone possessions, which was a clear contributor to the lopsided loss.

Carr’s fumble that resulted in a touchback was the first scoreless trip. That was followed by running back Josh Jacobs being denied a leaping touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Then Carr threw an interception in the end zone on 1st-and-10 from the Packers 15 on the Raiders’ next drive.

“When we get down there, we’ve got to finish those drives,” Carr said.

“If you look at the number, it was like video-game numbers for both teams,” Jacobs said. “And they just executed on a couple plays and we didn’t, so that was the biggest thing.”

This is much the same for every team in the NFL, but it’s especially true for the Raiders: As a team, they cannot come away with zero points in three red-zone trips and expect to win.

3. Raiders need more from more skill players

Jacobs has been a revelation at running back. So has Darren Waller at tight end. Fellow tight ends Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier have made quality plays. But the Raiders need to get more out of the rest of their offensive skill players.

Waller had seven receptions for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jacobs had 21 carries for 124 yards, plus three receptions for 10 yards.

The Raiders did not have Tyrell Williams (foot), newly acquired Zay Jones or return specialist Dwayne Harris active, leaving only four wide receivers: Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss, Trevor Davis and Marcell Ateman. Given that, the Raiders used at least two tight ends on most of their offensive sets. Moreau, a fourth-round draft pick, caught his second touchdown pass in three games.

As for the wide receivers, Doss led the group with three receptions for 54 yards. Davis had a pair of receptions for 26 yards. Ateman had one deep catch for 36. Renfrow had a pair of receptions for 14 yards.

The Raiders can certainly be successful spreading the ball around — 10 players had a reception on Sunday. But the club needs another strong outside target, especially if Williams’ foot injury continues to prevent him from playing.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders lose to Packers 42-24 in Green Bay - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 42-24 in Green Bay ending their two game winning streak. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr's Fumble Proves Costly, Swings Game in Favor of Packers - VIDEO
On what looked to be a rushing touchdown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbled into the endzone during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and it was ruled a touchback. That play resulted in a 14 point swing for the Packers that the Raiders could not overcome. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders Lose at Lambeau, Fall to Packers 42-24 - Video
The Raiders handed over a two-game winning streak after Derek Carr fumbled in the end zone and it was ruled a touchback. The Silver and Black were unable to come back from such a disastrous mistake and lost to the Packers 42-24.
Gameday Preview: Raiders will face the Packers without Trent Brown, Tyrell Williams - Video
The Raiders are fresh off a bye week, but will face the Green Bay Packers without starting right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Tyrell Williams. The Vegas Nation team previews the matchup and breaks down who may step up on the offensive line and from the wide receivers in Lambeau Field. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider fans say their tradition is a lot like the Packers - Video
Raider fans visiting Lambeau Field ahead of the team playing the Packers discuss parallels they see in the teams' history, compare their stadiums histories and talk about the Raiders' move to Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Finish Preparations for Packers, Gruden's Return to Green Bay - VIDEO
The Raiders held their final practice before traveling to Green Bay, where head coach Jon Gruden was an assistant coach earlier in his career. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Trent Brown Doubtful, Tyrell Williams Out Sunday Vs Packers - VIDEO
The Raiders finished up their preparations for the Green Bay Packers on Friday, and listed offensive tackle Trent Brown as doubtful and wide receiver Tyrell Williams out due to injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Guenther Upset By Decision of Vontaze Burfict Suspension - VIDEO
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther expressed his feelings on linebacker Vontaze Burfict's suspension being upheld. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Guenther Calls Burfict's Suspension a 'Witch Hunt,' Waller Signs Extension - VIDEO
For the first time since Vontaze Burfict's suspension was upheld by the NFL, Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther spoke about the situation and was verbally unhappy with the outcome of the appeal. The Raiders signed tight end Darren Waller to an extension. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Ingold Praised by Gruden Ahead of Return to Green Bay - VIDEO
Raiders rookie fullback Alec Ingold will return home to Green Bay, Wisconsin this Sunday when the team plays against the Packers. Head coach Jon Gruden praised the rookie after Wednesday's practice. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders' Trent Brown Accused of Domestic Violence - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence in a lawsuit filed earlier this week. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Announce New Sponsorship With San Manuel Casino - Video
The Raiders announce a new sponsorship deal with San Manuel Casino for when the team moves to Las Vegas in 2020.
Raiders' partnership with San Manuel Casino - VIDEO
The Raiders will host a press conference on Monday afternoon, October 14 at the Raiders Preview Center In Las Vegas. Raiders President Marc Badain and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, along with San Manuel Band of Mission Indians CEO Loren Gill will kick off the announcement with remarks of the partnership followed by photo and interview sessions.
Raiders Return to Practice, Prepare for Packers - VIDEO
Coming off of their bye-week, the Raiders returned to practice Monday to begin preparations for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Offensive Guard Gabe Jackson and Wide Receiver Zay Jones practiced with the team for the first time this season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Like The Progress of Young Team, Acquire WR Zay Jones - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden likes what he sees out of his young team who have been impressive despite injuries to veteran players. The team acquired wide receiver Zay Jones from the Buffalo Bills in a trade. The youthful Raiders are currently 3-2 and have and are on a bye week before playing the Packers in Green Bay. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Highlights from the NFL London - Raiders-Bears feature video
In the first NFL game to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Raiders came away with a win over the Bears to bring their record to 3-2. The Review-Journal spent the days leading up to the event speaking to soccer and football fans to discover how deep their passion for their teams is and what those overseas know about the NFL. Here's the highlights from our experiences in England. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs says his goal was to keep the Raiders in the game
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said his goal was to keep the team in the game after a miscommunication on a play caused a fumble that was recovered by Bears linebacker Khalil Mack. The Raiders won, 24-21. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders upset the Bears in London, improve to 3-2
The Raiders defeated the Bears in London and heads into their bye week breaking .500 on the season. The Raiders will have the opportunity to get healthy before facing the Packers in Green Bay in two weeks. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Victory in London Shows Growth of Young Players - VIDEO
The Raiders win over the Chicago Bears in London was rookie Josh Jacobs' best game this season. Jacobs, Moreau and the other Raiders rookies and second year players received praise from head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr after the game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Win in London, Beat Bears 24-21 - Video
The Raiders are 3-2 after beating the Bears 24-21 for the team's first win in London. While the Bears were able to overcome a 17-point deficit, the Raiders took advantage of a 4th quarter penalty that set them up for success. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons breakdown the win.
Vegas Nation Gameday Preview from London: Raiders vs. Bears
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney previews the Oakland Raiders vs. the Chicago Bears and gives an update on the team's inactive players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soccer fans in London talk about the Premier League, NFL
As the NFL comes to London with the Raiders vs. the Bears, fans at a Premier League game between West Ham United and Crystal Palace talk about their love for the sport they call football and what they've come to learn about the NFL so far. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs Bears Preview - Video
The Oakland Raiders will play the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday, and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons goes over the three things to watch during the game.
Raiders fans in London talk about the team's impending move to Vegas
With the Raiders playing the Bears in London, fans of the team have traveled from near and far to come out and support them. Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney asks fans if they will continue to do so when the Silver and Black moves to Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fans arrive in London for Bears game - Video
Raiders' fans from near and far traveled out for festivities in London where the team will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raiders LB Khalil Mack talks about facing his old team - Video
Linebacker Khalil Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears by the Raiders in 2018 and will play his former team for the first time since on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict Suspended for Rest of Season - VIDEO
Vontaze Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of the Raiders 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts after a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle. It was announced on Monday that the linebacker would be suspended for the rest of the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Head To London 2-2, Beat Colts 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders snapped their losing streak beating the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The team heads directly to London to prepare for next weeks game against the Bears. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders discuss their 31-24 win over the Colts
Following their 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Maxx Crosby, Erik Harris, Josh Jacobs and Trevor Davis discuss the key plays that the team executed to collect a road win. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden Proud of Raiders After Winning 31-24 in Indianapolis
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is proud of his team after they came away with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in game two of their stretch of games away from Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Raiders to face Packers without Brown, Williams

The Raiders are fresh off a bye week, but will face the Green Bay Packers without starting right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL ...
Raiders healing just in time for game against Packers
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

The Raiders could be close to full strength when they meet Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.