Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis donating $1M to Uvalde School District

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2022 - 6:59 am
 
Updated June 16, 2022 - 7:19 am
Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Raiders ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis is donating $1 million dollars to the Uvalde (Texas) Consolidated Independent school district to help make its campuses safer.

The donation, which was made on behalf of the Raiders, will help pay for impenetrable doors, indoor and outdoor cameras and fences around each school in the district.

The Uvalde Leader-News reported Davis’ financial pledge Thursday.

Uvalde was the site of a mass shooting last month in which 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.

It is also the hometown of former Raiders safety Vann McElroy, who in a conversation with Davis after the shooting expressed the devastation the city was experiencing. Davis asked McElroy if there was anything he could do to help, and the former Raider suggested a a donation to help fortify the district’s schools.

“We are proud to be part of something to make the students at these schools safer,” Davis told the Leader-News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

