75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders pass rusher to have season-ending surgery, source says

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce addresses the media after organized team activities at the ...
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce addresses the media after organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks to backup quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during a ...
3 things to know about Panthers: This QB has never lost to Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) dur ...
Raiders report: Star defensive end’s status for Sunday clarified
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton, left, greets quarterback Bryce Young as he walks off ...
QBs, sharp money cause line moves on Raiders-Panthers game
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Edg ...
Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr closes on sale of Las Vegas home — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 8:23 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2024 - 8:41 pm

The knee injury that Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered two weeks ago will sideline him for the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Koonce suffered the injury in the days leading up to the Raiders’ season opener against the Chargers. He is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Koonce, a third-round pick out of Buffalo in 2021, emerged last year as a productive pass rush with a career-high eight sacks.

The injury could not come at a worse time for Koonce, who is in the last year of his rookie contract.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES