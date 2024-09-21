Raiders pass rusher to have season-ending surgery, source says

A Raiders defensive end is expected to have season-ending knee surgery next week, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

3 things to know about Panthers: This QB has never lost to Raiders

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce addresses the media after organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The knee injury that Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered two weeks ago will sideline him for the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Koonce suffered the injury in the days leading up to the Raiders’ season opener against the Chargers. He is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Koonce, a third-round pick out of Buffalo in 2021, emerged last year as a productive pass rush with a career-high eight sacks.

The injury could not come at a worse time for Koonce, who is in the last year of his rookie contract.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.