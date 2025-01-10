Raiders player named to NFL All-Pro 1st team

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers finished with the third-most receptions in the NFL, was eighth in receiving yards and fourth in yards after the catch.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks to run past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) after making a catch during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was named to the NFL All-Pro first team Friday.

In a record-breaking first season, Bowers finished with the third-most receptions in the NFL (112), was eighth in receiving yards (1,194) and fourth in yards after the catch (596).

Bowers also established a franchise record for most receptions in a season and NFL records for most receptions by a rookie and most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a season.

Bowers is one of four rookie tight ends to earn first-team All-Pro honors and the first since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.

