Raiders player named to NFL All-Pro 1st team
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers finished with the third-most receptions in the NFL, was eighth in receiving yards and fourth in yards after the catch.
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was named to the NFL All-Pro first team Friday.
In a record-breaking first season, Bowers finished with the third-most receptions in the NFL (112), was eighth in receiving yards (1,194) and fourth in yards after the catch (596).
Bowers also established a franchise record for most receptions in a season and NFL records for most receptions by a rookie and most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a season.
Bowers is one of four rookie tight ends to earn first-team All-Pro honors and the first since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.
