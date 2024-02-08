49°F
Raiders News

Raiders players ‘just as upset’ as fans with Chiefs invasion — VIDEO

Tre Tucker Radio Row
February 7, 2024 - 7:15 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) looks up to the scoreboard during the end of the ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) looks up to the scoreboard during the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 20-13. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Fans haven’t been pleased seeing the Kansas City Chiefs take over the Raiders’ practice facility and Allegiant Stadium locker room for Super Bowl 58.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and wide receiver Tre Tucker shared similar sentiments Wednesday on radio row in an interview with the Review-Journal at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“We’re right there with (the fans). We’re just as upset,” Pola-Mao said. “I definitely don’t like seeing them paint their stuff all over the Raiders locker room. I don’t like any of that.”

Added Tucker: “Congrats to them. They earned it. I’m not a big fan of it.”

Tucker said the Raiders won’t forget about this when the two teams play next season.

“We’ll see them next year and I think we will remember this for sure,” Tucker said.

Both players said they won’t be at Allegiant Stadium when the Chiefs and 49ers play. All they hope for is a good game featuring two of the Raiders’ biggest rivals.

“The most I can hope for is it’s a good game to watch,” Pola-Mao said. “At the end of the day, I still respect good players, so I’m hoping that’s what it is — a good football game.”

Tucker and Pola-Mao talked more about last season, coach Antonio Pierce and more in the above video.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

