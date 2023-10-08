Raiders poised for a turnaround? Next 6 games offer hope

The Raiders face five easily beatable teams in their next six games, including four quarterbacks ranked in the bottom 10 of the league. Can they take advantage?

A three-game losing streak has sent the Raiders spiraling to a 1-3 record, testing the patience of their frustrated fan base one month into the season.

Considering this is the same record the Raiders had four games into last season on the way to a dismal 6-11 finish, the angst is understandable. Are the Raiders in the beginning stages of yet another disheartening season?

Maybe not.

The next six games provide a glimmer of hope. The opponents include four teams with a combined five wins, and Monday’s game against the 2-2 Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Only one upcoming foe has a winning record, the NFC North-leading Lions (4-1). Detroit quarterback Jared Goff had the sixth-best QBR in the league entering Sunday’s games, but four of the Raiders’ upcoming games come against quarterbacks ranked in the bottom 10.

If the Raiders successfully handle this stretch, the entire complexion of their season changes. So too will the confidence level in the direction and leadership of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Here is a look at the Raiders’ next six games:

Monday vs. Green Bay

The Packers are a franchise in transition after trading receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last two offseasons. After eliminating those two mega-stars from the equation, Green Bay is more vulnerable and beatable than it has been in years.

Young quarterback Jordan Love is completing just 56.1 percent of his passes. A patchwork offensive line is without left tackle David Bakhtiari, its best player and leader, and the defense is surrendering the 12th-most yards in the NFL and the 13th-most points.

This is a winnable game for the Raiders, even with all the Cheeseheads invading Allegiant Stadium.

Oct. 15 vs. New England

The Patriots (1-4) have been listless offensively behind quarterback Mac Jones, who appears to be regressing in his third season. Jones’ 45.1 QBR going into Sunday was the ninth-worst in the NFL, and the Patriots’ offense was averaging the third-fewest points in the league at 13.8. That was before Sunday’s 34-0 loss to New Orleans.

Defensively, the Patriots just lost star rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a season-ending knee injury, and pass-rush terror Matthew Judon is out with a torn biceps injury.

There is no excuse for the Raiders not to win this game.

Oct. 22 at Chicago

Given the struggles of quarterback Justin Fields over the first three weeks of the season, this once looked like an easy win for the Raiders. But the former Ohio State star has turned things around the last two weeks, throwing for 617 yards and eight touchdowns and leading the Bears (1-4) to their first win of the season Thursday.

Fields, whose 44.9 QBR is the eighth-worst in the NFL, still has a lot to prove.

The Chicago defense ranked 31st going into this weekend. The Raiders have too many weapons not to take advantage of that vulnerability.

Oct. 30 at Detroit

The Lions are far and away the best team the Raiders will face over the next six games, and the cards seem stacked against the Raiders with back-to-back road games.

Downtown Detroit, rocking and rolling on the night before Halloween for the suddenly formidable Lions, is setting up as a hornet’s nest for the Raiders.

That is why it is imperative that they take care of business in the games before and after this one.

Nov. 5 vs. N.Y. Giants

Going into Sunday, the Giants (1-4) ranked 29th in total defense and points allowed per game. That was before Sunday’s 31-16 loss to Miami.

New York quarterback Daniel Jones had the sixth-worst QBR in the league at 36.9, and the offense was averaging a league-worst 11.5 points per game.

It’s remarkable how hapless this team is on both sides of the ball, especially after making the playoffs last year. One thing that could alter the dynamic: The Giants should get running back Saquon Barkley back in time for the Raiders game.

Nov. 12 vs. N.Y. Jets

When the NFL drew the schedule up this was shaping up as a must-see “Sunday Night Football” game.

But that was before Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 to completely take the air out of the balloon for the Jets (2-3).

Predictably, the Jets’ offense has nosedived under the direction of Zach Wilson, whose 38.9 QBR heading into Sunday was seventh-worst in the NFL.

This sets up as another winnable game for the Raiders against yet another below-average quarterback.

But will they take advantage?

