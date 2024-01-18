59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets an assistant before an NFL game against the Los ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets an assistant before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is helping a military family attend the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Garoppolo teamed up with USAA and the Wounder Warrior Project to gift Joshua Polson, a veteran of 20 years who served in the United States Air Force and New Mexico Air National Guard, a trip to the NFL’s championship game Feb. 11. Polson, who retired as a Tech Sgt. staff sergeant, and his wife, Jenny, will get to meet Garoppolo before the game at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’m always going to support our men and women who serve, especially after having the opportunity to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base last summer,” Garoppolo said in a statement.

Garoppolo started six games for the Raiders this season, throwing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was benched when interim coach Antonio Pierce took over for the fired Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31. Garoppolo’s future with the team is uncertain.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Maxx Crosby needs thumb surgery next after procedure on knee
Maxx Crosby needs thumb surgery next after procedure on knee
2
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
3
3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason
3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason
4
Raiders star defensive end: Don’t mess up coaching decision again
Raiders star defensive end: Don’t mess up coaching decision again
5
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
How did Derek Carr’s 1st season with Saints compare to Raiders QBs?
How did Derek Carr’s 1st season with Saints compare to Raiders QBs?
Raiders’ report card: What grade does Pierce deserve for 5-4 finish?
Raiders’ report card: What grade does Pierce deserve for 5-4 finish?
Raiders QB addresses future: ‘A lot of things are out of my control’
Raiders QB addresses future: ‘A lot of things are out of my control’
3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason
3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants
Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants