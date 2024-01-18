Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is helping one military family attend the Super Bowl in February at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets an assistant before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Garoppolo teamed up with USAA and the Wounder Warrior Project to gift Joshua Polson, a veteran of 20 years who served in the United States Air Force and New Mexico Air National Guard, a trip to the NFL’s championship game Feb. 11. Polson, who retired as a Tech Sgt. staff sergeant, and his wife, Jenny, will get to meet Garoppolo before the game at Allegiant Stadium.

#ad @usairforce TSGT Josh Polson retired after 20 years of dedicated military service to our nation. It's a blessing to work with @USAA to bring him to Las Vegas for #SuperBowlLVIII to honor his service and his continued volunteerism with @WWP. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/RWLjvZv3xP — Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10) January 18, 2024

“I’m always going to support our men and women who serve, especially after having the opportunity to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base last summer,” Garoppolo said in a statement.

Garoppolo started six games for the Raiders this season, throwing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was benched when interim coach Antonio Pierce took over for the fired Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31. Garoppolo’s future with the team is uncertain.

