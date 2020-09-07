Raiders QB Marcus Mariota heads to injured reserve list

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed extensive time during training camp, is eligible to return to the active roster in three weeks.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) stretches during a practice session at the team's headquarters in Henderson, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders on Monday put quarterback Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve list.

Under the NFL’s 2020 injured reserve rules, which were changed this year to deal with COVID-19, Mariota is eligible to return to the roster in three weeks.

The veteran quarterback was not at practice on Monday as the Raiders began preparations for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and has missed extensive practice time while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

For now, the Raiders’ quarterback room consists of Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman.

The Raiders did add veteran QB DeShone Kizer to their 16-player practice squad. Kizer spent all of last year on the Raiders’ 53-man roster but was inactive for 13 games.

As for Mariota, missing practice time has been an ongoing saga for the former Heisman Trophy winner and the second pick overall in the 2015 draft by the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders signed Mariota during the offseason to add starter depth to their quarterback room — if not push Carr for the starting job. But he missed extensive practice time throughout training camp and didn’t look particularly good when he was on the field.

The Raiders signed Mariota to a two-year, $17.6 million contract as the backup to Carr.

Brown back at practice

After not practicing almost all of training camp, Raiders right tackle Trent Brown was on the field on Monday. It is a good sign that Brown should be available for the season opener against the Panthers on Sunday.

In other roster-related news, the Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kyle Wilber and offensive tackle Sam Young.

