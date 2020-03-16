Raiders reach terms with free agent QB Marcus Mariota
The Raiders have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed Monday.
The plan is for Mariota, who has played his entire NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, to back up Derek Carr, but Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has been a longtime fan of Mariota and the Raiders have insisted all offseason that they want to get better at quarterback.
At the least, the presence of the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft will create training camp competition.
The Raiders kicked off free agency by agreeing to terms with former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, a league source confirmed.
A four-year veteran, Kwiatkoski fills a major need at inside linebacker. He had 76 tackles last season for the Bears in 16 games, eight of them starts.
