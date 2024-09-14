Raiders-Ravens preview: Here are the keys to a Week 2 road upset

The Raiders are facing a tough matchup when they visit Baltimore on Sunday. Here are some things they can do to pull off a surprising upset.

What is the Raiders’ plan to stop Ravens’ ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ QB?

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by a score of 27-20. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands off to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by a score of 27-20. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by a score of 27-20. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce runs out of the tunnel to face the Los Angeles Chargers for the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to Los Angeles Chargers' players on the field following their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) points after a reception during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders (0-1) are hoping for a more consistent performance in their second game of the season Sunday. They’ll travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens (0-1), who also suffered a road loss in Week 1.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Ravens

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

■ TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Tiki Barber and AJ Ross, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Ravens -8½, total 41½

Series history

The Ravens, who began play in 1996, won seven of the first eight meetings between the two franchises. That stretch included a 16-3 victory in the AFC title game on Jan. 14, 2001, two weeks before Baltimore won Super Bowl 35.

The Raiders have won three of the last five meetings, leaving the Ravens with a 9-4 edge in the all-time series.

Last meeting

Sept. 13, 2021 — Quarterback Derek Carr hit wide receiver Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ second overtime possession, giving the team a 33-27 victory in the first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance.

Carr finished with 435 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 56 attempts.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby was terrific on defense with two sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles.

The Raiders went on to make the playoffs that year in part due to their NFL record-tying four overtime wins.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders will attempt more than four play-action passes — exceeding their total from Week 1 — before the end of the first half.

2. Defensive end Charles Snowden, who played in his first regular-season game since 2021 in Week 1, will record the first sack of his career.

3. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will miss a field-goal attempt of at least 50 yards.

Storyline

Both teams are coming off season-opening losses, but they are likely feeling quite different about their respective performances.

Baltimore went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs in Kansas City in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game. The Ravens lost 27-20 after tight end Isaiah Likely’s foot came down just out of bounds in the end zone on the final play of the game.

The Raiders, on the other hand, struggled to move the ball in a disappointing 22-10 road loss to the Chargers.

The Ravens should be motivated to avoid an 0-2 start given their Super Bowl aspirations this year. They are expected to have a raucous crowd behind them for their home opener as well.

When the Ravens have the ball

Baltimore’s offense revolves around star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won his second NFL MVP trophy last season.

He’s dangerous with his legs in more ways than one. He can extend plays and buy time for his receivers to get open, or he can take off himself and pick up yards.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams called Jackson the “best ball carrier ever.”

Of course, Jackson can win with his arm as well.

The Raiders’ goal is to make Jackson one-dimensional. They want to keep him in the pocket and make him throw the ball from there, rather than on the run.

It’s easier said than done. Defensive linemen must find a way to create pressure without abandoning their rush lanes and giving Jackson an opportunity to escape. Defensive backs need to be solid in coverage while keeping their eyes out for Jackson if he takes off as a runner.

New Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is a handful as well. He had just 46 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against the Chiefs, but the Raiders can’t allow him to get going.

Jackson’s favorite targets in the passing game are his tight ends in Likely and Mark Andrews. Wide receiver Zay Flowers is dangerous with the ball in his hands as well.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders’ new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, didn’t get off to a great start against the Chargers.

His unit lacked efficiency and creativity last week.

Some of that was due to the offensive line’s struggles. Some of that was on quarterback Gardner Minshew, who didn’t take chances down the field. And some of that was on running back Zamir White, who missed some holes and fumbled in the third quarter.

There was plenty of blame to go around. But the Raiders have to come up with solutions in a hurry.

This team needs to run the ball to be successful, for better or worse. Doing so will make the offensive line’s job easier and give Minshew more opportunities to take deep shots off play-action passes.

The Raiders’ new starter was last in the NFL in Week 1 in average depth of target. Far too many of his passes barely crossed the line of scrimmage.

Injury report

Raiders: OUT: CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), DE Tyree Wilson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LG Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness). FULL: TE Brock Bowers (foot), OLB Divine Deablo (shoulder), MLB Tommy Eichenberg (knee), C Andre James (elbow), LT Kolton Miller (knee).

Ravens: OUT: CB Nate Wiggins (neck). DOUBTFUL: RUSH Adisa Isaac (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: SAM Kyle Van Noy (eye). FULL: MLB Roquan Smith (shoulder).

The pick

Ravens 27, Raiders 13

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal