Raiders RB among inactives for season finale against Chargers
The Raiders will be down one of their running backs during their season finale against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Abdullah, who had the first 100-yard rushing game of his career last week, didn’t practice this week with a foot injury.
The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Carter Bradley, safety Chris Smith II, cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and offensive lineman Andrus Peat.
Hobbs did not practice Friday with an illness and was considered questionable.
