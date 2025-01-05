Raiders RB among inactives for season finale against Chargers

The Raiders will be down one of their running backs during their season finale against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs after making a catch with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will be without running back Ameer Abdullah during their season finale against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Abdullah, who had the first 100-yard rushing game of his career last week, didn’t practice this week with a foot injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Carter Bradley, safety Chris Smith II, cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and offensive lineman Andrus Peat.

Hobbs did not practice Friday with an illness and was considered questionable.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

