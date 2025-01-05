60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders RB among inactives for season finale against Chargers

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs after making a catch with Jacksonville Jaguars lin ...
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs after making a catch with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles on a play during the first half of an NFL ga ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 18
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., left, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with referees during the second half of an NFL g ...
What can the Raiders learn from the Chargers’ turnaround this year?
Vegas Nation Gameday — The Last Dance
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2025 - 11:58 am
 
Updated January 5, 2025 - 12:21 pm

The Raiders will be without running back Ameer Abdullah during their season finale against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Abdullah, who had the first 100-yard rushing game of his career last week, didn’t practice this week with a foot injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Carter Bradley, safety Chris Smith II, cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and offensive lineman Andrus Peat.

Hobbs did not practice Friday with an illness and was considered questionable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Gameday — The Last Dance
RJ

Dominic Lavoie and the Vegas Nation team get you prepared for the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

MORE STORIES