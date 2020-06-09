Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs announces birth of daughter

Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs announced on Instagram the birth of his daughter, Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs.

Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs announced on Instagram the birth of his daughter, Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs, calling it “the day my life changed.” (@ruggs_iii/Instagram)

Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs announced on Instagram the birth of his daughter, Kenzli Re’Nai Ruggs, calling it “the day my life changed.”

She was born May 7, five weeks before her due date.

“Thank god she never needed oxygen or assistance of any kind,” Ruggs wrote Sunday. “Today she is 1 month old and is moving a lil too fast if u ask me (laughing emoji).”

The Raiders made Ruggs their first pick in this year’s NFL draft, taking him 12th overall out of Alabama.

He recently suffered a thigh injury helping a friend move.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.