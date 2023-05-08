84°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ regular-season schedule to be announced this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2023 - 2:05 pm
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick M ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans have known for months the team’s opponents for next season. But on Thursday, they will learn the dates and times of those games.

The NFL will release the 2023 regular-season schedule at 5 p.m. Thursday during a broadcast on ESPN2 and the NFL Network.

For the Raiders, that will mean the release of a power-packed, nine-game home schedule that features four teams that qualified for the playoffs.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs, led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are among the nine teams that will play at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders also will play their AFC West rival in Kansas City, as well as home-and-away games against their other division rivals, the Broncos and Chargers. Los Angeles also made the playoffs behind star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Raiders’ nondivision home schedule features visits by Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, the Vikings, Giants, Packers, Steelers and Patriots, who employed Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for a large part of his career. The Vikings and Giants made the NFC playoffs.

Along with their division road games, the Raiders will travel to Chicago, Buffalo, Miami, Detroit and Indianapolis.

The Raiders’ three-game preseason schedule will be announced at another time.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Raiders’ defense overhauled, but still work in progress
An up-close look at the Raiders offensive depth chart
Raiders mailbag: Are adding a corner and linebacker in works?
Top 5 Raiders wide receivers of all time
With the 20th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Raiders select …
Top 5 Raiders wide receivers of all time
By / RJ

Going all the way back to legendary owner Al Davis, whose had a preference for a quick-strike offense, the wide receiver position has played an integral role in the Raiders’ success.

How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
2 NFL season win totals to bet now; reason to wait on Raiders
New NFL odds don’t paint pretty picture for Raiders
Raiders haven’t ruled out QB in 1st round of NFL draft
Battle for Vegas featuring Knights, Raiders returns for 4th year
Josh Jacobs no-show for 1st day of Raiders’ offseason program
