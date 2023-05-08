Raiders’ regular-season schedule to be announced this week

The NFL will release the 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday during a broadcast on ESPN2 and the NFL Network. The Raiders will play nine home games during the season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans have known for months the team’s opponents for next season. But on Thursday, they will learn the dates and times of those games.

The NFL will release the 2023 regular-season schedule at 5 p.m. Thursday during a broadcast on ESPN2 and the NFL Network.

For the Raiders, that will mean the release of a power-packed, nine-game home schedule that features four teams that qualified for the playoffs.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs, led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are among the nine teams that will play at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders also will play their AFC West rival in Kansas City, as well as home-and-away games against their other division rivals, the Broncos and Chargers. Los Angeles also made the playoffs behind star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Raiders’ nondivision home schedule features visits by Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, the Vikings, Giants, Packers, Steelers and Patriots, who employed Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for a large part of his career. The Vikings and Giants made the NFC playoffs.

Along with their division road games, the Raiders will travel to Chicago, Buffalo, Miami, Detroit and Indianapolis.

The Raiders’ three-game preseason schedule will be announced at another time.

