Raiders release quarterback on eve of preseason game

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Eric Rodriguez, right, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown (13) as defensive end Jalen Redmond (61) approaches during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Raiders are waiving quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. on the eve of their second preseason game.

Brown had been competing for the No. 3 job on the depth chart behind Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

Despite tantalizing athleticism and arm strength, Brown struggled with ball security and decision-making throughout training camp and in the first preseason game, when he completed just one of three attempts for 24 yards and was sacked three times while running for 13 yards.

The decision to cut ties with Brown comes just days after the team signed veteran Nathan Peterman, who played in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system the past two years in Chicago. Undrafted rookie free agent Carter Bradley is also on the roster.

Brown, 26, played in two games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, starting one. He led the Pac-12 in passing yards during the 2021 season at Oregon.

Minshew and O’Connell are expected to see extended action Saturday when the Raiders host the Cowboys in a 7 p.m. game at Allegiant Stadium.

