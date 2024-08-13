Raiders report: Veteran QB signed, former ‘Hard Knocks’ star waived

The Raiders added a veteran quarterback to their roster Tuesday, one who has experience with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders added an old friend to their quarterback room Tuesday.

The team signed free agent Nathan Peterman, who was previously with the club from 2018 to 2021. Peterman also spent two years in Chicago under new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Peterman’s experience with Getsy’s playbook could give him an edge over Anthony Brown and Carter Bradley in the race for the team’s third quarterback job.

Peterman, 30, has thrown four touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 career NFL appearances.

The Raiders waived wide receiver Keelan Doss, a former “Hard Knocks” star, to make room for Peterman on their roster.

Welcome back

Davante Adams has long gushed about his two daughters but always believed it would be different the first time he held his son in his arms.

The star Raiders receiver found out last week he was right.

“It’s special,” he said. ”Everybody keeps asking if it was different, and it was, finally having that boy. I felt like a lot of men come in wanting a boy first, especially doing what I do. It’s something a boy would appreciate being in school right now and those sorts of things. But at any point when you get your boy and you’ve been looking for him, it’s a great feeling. Especially when they are healthy.”

Adams was back on the practice field Tuesday as the team returned to Henderson after spending the first portion of camp in Southern California.

He missed a little more than a week, including Saturday’s game in Minnesota. Adams said the rest may be good for his body, but his mind was racing thinking about the time he was missing with his teammates.

“You have to do what you have to do when it comes to family and obviously your children, but anytime you have to miss time, it’s not the most comfortable feeling. But we have to get back to work, and having some familiarity with the scheme eases my mind knowing I’ve done it all before. Still you have to get those reps now. We’re going to hit it hard knowing we have to make up for lost time.”

Most importantly, mother and baby were healthy.

“Being that my wife was healthy and everything was smooth leading up to (the birth), I didn’t have too much to focus on with that,” he said. “We were just playing the waiting game, and I was able to watch film and still try to keep up with the guys and make sure I was there for them if they needed me for anything.”

Adams said he does not expect to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

No regrets

Adams said he does not regret participating in a promotional video for his Netflix series in which he competed against Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown in a “Hot Ones”-style wing challenge.

“It was fun because I got to hang out with one of my guys for a minute, but 2 million Scoville units, I don’t know if you’ve ever tasted anything that hot before, but it’s not a game,” Adams said. “It’s funny because we’re laughing, but it’s not acting.”

Adams said the way the wings are prepared are to maximize the heat, not the taste.

“It was horrible,” he said. “Fun experience, but not a good time. And I don’t like drinking milk, and I had to drink a lot of it after that.”

New nicknames

Defensive end Maxx Crosby revealed the name he and his teammates have come up with for rookie running back Dylan Laube, inspired by the Eminem film “8 Mile.”

“I love Cheddar Bob,” Crosby said. “That’s my guy.”

Crosby was referencing a social media post in which Laube did a comedic sketch making fun of Crosby’s aggression at practice and propensity to constantly shadowbox at random times throughout the day.

“He’s a stud,” Crosby laughed. “He’s been doing a great job. If he wants to poke fun at me, he gets a pass for now.”

Adams revealed he refers to rookie tight end Brock Bowers as “The Business Man” for the way he just shows up every day and goes to work.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.