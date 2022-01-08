Raiders report: Bisaccia updates status of Waller, Jacobs

Two of the Raiders’ top offensive weapons were limited all week in practice ahead of Sunday night’s pivotal season finale against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) speaks with Raiders tight end Darren Waller on the bench during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Allegiant Stadium, 5:20 p.m.

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Quote of the day

Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia isn’t feeling the pressure ahead of the biggest game of his head coaching career on Sunday with a playoff berth on the line against the Chargers.

“I feel great,” he said at his final media availability before the game on Friday. “Yeah. I feel great. I guess we’ve just had a good practice out there today. A lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy and a lot of focus, and I feel great. So, I’m excited. Excited to see them play.”

Injury report

Tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ribs) were given questionable tags on the final injury report, along with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back).

Those were all anticipated. Waller and Jacobs were limited in practice all week. Hankins missed two walkthroughs before practicing on a limited basis on Friday.

Cornerback Casey Hayward’s questionable tag was more surprising. He wasn’t listed on the report on Wednesday or Thursday, but popped up with an ankle injury on Friday and is questionable for the game.

Bisaccia did not address Hayward’s injury, which wasn’t revealed until after he spoke.

He did express some optimism about Waller playing for the first time since Thanksgiving Day, though perhaps not for a full complement of snaps after his reps were closely monitored all week.

“We’re really just waiting for each morning to show up to see what his soreness level is and how he feels that he could possibly get through it,” Bisaccia said. “If he does go and play for us, we’re certainly going to be cognizant of where his cardio is and take as much information from him, not only in the game, but we have from practice as well to the reps that he gets.”

Jacobs’ status will be more determined by pain tolerance.

“That’s kind of what it’s been for him actually for a few weeks,” Bisaccia said. “So, it’s an interior issue on his body, and he’s done a good job of dealing with it. He’s done a good job of working on treatment in the training room and we have full expectation that he’ll be ready to go. We’ll certainly be smart with his reps as well.”

Finding his way

Bisaccia is on the verge of navigating the Raiders through one of the most tumultuous seasons any NFL team has ever experienced to their desired destination of the postseason.

It has been a wild ride since he took over as the interim coach in October following the resignation of Jon Gruden.

There hasn’t been a whole lot of time for reflection, so a question about how he would describe his style as a head coach was difficult to answer.

“I don’t really know what my style is yet,” he said. “But I think we talked to those guys all the time about telescope and microscope, right? The telescope you get to see into the distance, you get to see far. We all like to know where we’re going and then we go into the microscope and it’s the task at hand.

“So, I think to answer your question, throughout the week we’ve certainly dealt with both. I think we’re at the point right now where we’re dealing with the task at hand and evaluating what happened out there in practice today. And we understand on the magnification of what’s going to happen on Sunday night here in our house.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal