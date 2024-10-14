Raiders report card: Awful performance reflected in grades

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How the Raiders performed in a 32-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: F

Shades of Denver. Things began so well for the Raiders, who orchestrated a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive to go up 7-3. But that was it for anything of note, except for a fourth-quarter score when the game was long decided. Aidan O’Connell was handed his first start of the season in place of Gardner Minshew and wasn’t very good beyond that opening drive, completing 27 of 40 for 227 yards with a score and an interception. He overthrew open receivers on more than one occasion. The Raiders — talk about a broken record — couldn’t run the ball effectively again. They totaled 57 yards on the ground. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had nine receptions off 10 targets for 71 yards. Key fumbles went to running backs Dylan Laube, on his first carry of the season, and Ameer Abdullah.

Defense: F

The Steelers were averaging fewer than 19 points a game. They went for 32. The Raiders couldn’t get out of their own way with key roughing the passer penalties that extended drives. Justin Fields completed just 14 of 24 for 145 yards, but the Steelers quarterback hurt the Raiders on the ground, rushing 11 times for 59 yards and two scores. Seven players caught passes for Pittsburgh, and running back Najee Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Defensive backs Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs each had 10 tackles for the Raiders, and Robert Spillane added eight. Linebacker Divine Deablo returned to lineup and totaled six tackles (two for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit.

Special teams: D

The Raiders didn’t attempt a field goal, and punter AJ Cole averaged 56.7 yards on three attempts with a long of 66. But it was a 12-7 game early in the third quarter when Cole had a punt blocked for the first time in his career. The Steelers took possession at the Raiders’ 9-yard line and cashed in the block with a field goal for a 15-7 advantage.

Coaching: F

More key penalties. More undisciplined play. More of the same old stuff. It was a 22-7 game to start the fourth quarter when it appeared Abdullah scored on a run from 11 yards. Officials ruled the ball down at the 1, but coach Antonio Pierce for some unknown reason didn’t challenge the spot. Abdullah lost a fumble on the next play. You have to challenge there, no matter if you’re in a hurry-up situation or not.

