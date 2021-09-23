Raiders report: Carlson’s heroics cost his Fantasy team

Daniel Carlson, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, admitted his 14-point performance led to a defeat in a fantasy football matchup where he was playing against himself.

Raiders Head Coach John Gruden has a serious conversation with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelinjeslate in the fourth quarter versus the Baltimore Ravens during their season-opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders report

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Quote of the day

Coach Jon Gruden has reached a point in his career where he’s able to focus only on positive energy even if it’s difficult to find.

“There’s a lot of people paid a lot of money to get Twitter hits and YouTube videos and encourage you to feed your mind with negativity,” he said. “I don’t really care about that stuff. I’m at a point now where I like to feed the birds. I like to go fishing. I like to have a good time. And I’m going to have a good time coaching. I like these players. I don’t give a damn about negativity. There’s enough of it in politics, in our social world right now, and we’re here to try to create a positive Las Vegas vibe and have some fun here. That’s what we’re doing.”

Creating a buzz

The Raiders created plenty of social media chatter with their 2-0 start, but the real trending topic around the team was quarterback Derek Carr’s hair.

Carr has grown it out and says it’s as long as it has been since he was 13 years old.

Former college teammate and current Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams said publicly last week it’s time for Carr to cut it off. Adams apparently also reached out to Carr privately on the matter.

“He offered to have a barber sent to my house because he’s used to the buzzcut,” Carr said after Wednesday’s walk-through practice. “I’ve had everybody reaching out about my hair now because I haven’t had my hair this long since literally, I was like 13 years old. So, everyone is freaking out like, ‘What’s wrong?’ But nothing is wrong. I just decided that I didn’t want to cut it honestly. It was one day during camp; I was like I’m too tired. I don’t want to cut it. I was like I might as well grow it out.”

Tagovailoa out

Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play against the Raiders on Sunday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced. Jacoby Brissett will start in Tagovailoa’s place.

Brissett, who is in his first season with Miami, played four years with the Colts.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Brissett will be the 23rd player to start at quarterback for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired in 2000.

Only the Browns, Bears and Washington Football Team have had more over that span.

Fantasy dilemma

Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson is off to a fast start, scoring 23 points and making all 11 kicks he has attempted through two games this season to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

The 14 points he tallied on Sunday proved costly for himself.

“I actually played against myself (in fantasy football) this week,” he said. “That was tough because I took a loss, and I definitely contributed to that.”

Carlson said he participates in a league with his college friends and has fun doing it even when he causes himself to come out on the losing end of a matchup.

“I think it’s great because it gets people more involved in specific players and football in general,” he said. “A lot of people are messaging me and saying I did great for them in fantasy. I was at an apple orchard the other day and some random guy came up and said I did a great job for his fantasy team. People are very invested in that, so I think it’s great.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal