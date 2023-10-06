Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has entered the final stages of the concussion protocol and practiced Thursday as the team began preparations for the Green Bay Packers.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to avoid after another sack by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has entered the final stages of the concussion protocol, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday.

“He’s still in, but he’ll be able to participate in the entire practice,” McDaniels said before the team took the field for the first time this week in preparation for the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Garoppolo was on the field for the brief portion of practice open to the media, participating in stretching with the rest of the quarterbacks.

McDaniels said Monday that Garoppolo would reclaim his starting position whenever he was cleared to return. Rookie Aidan O’Connell started in his place in a 24-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday and was sacked seven times and turned the ball over three times in his NFL debut.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and slot cornerback Nate Hobbs didn’t practice. Adams left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury but returned, and he participated in his weekly media availability Thursday, so he should be able to play Monday.

Hobbs missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. McDaniels gave no update on his availability.

Cornerbacks David Long (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder), and defensive ends Malcolm Koonce (groin) and Maxx Crosby (knee) were limited in practice.

Taking a pass

Josh Jacobs has struggled to run the ball through four games, but he’s having success as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 18 passes for 173 yards.

Jacobs is on pace to shatter his career high of 54 catches from 2021; he had 53 last season. At his pace, he would finish with 77 receptions for 735 yards. He has never had more than 400 receiving yards.

“I’ve just been waiting on it,” Jacobs said of the increased opportunities in the passing game. “I feel like when I came into the league, I was known for catching the ball. It’s never been something that was hard to do, it’s just about getting the opportunity to do it.”

It’s a facet of the offense that should continue, McDaniels said.

“If (opponents) drop out of there and want to try to pay attention to Davante and Jakobi (Meyers) and some of our other guys and give us some space underneath, then those are extensions of the running game,” McDaniels said.

Jacobs had career highs with 11 targets and 81 receiving yards Sunday, and his eight receptions were the second-most of his career.

He has struggled to get untracked as a runner, with 166 yards on 62 carries, but thinks catching the ball could lead to more rushing yards.

“It helps you get in the rhythm of the game,” he said.

Baby steps

The Raiders offense finally found some breathing room at the line of scrimmage Sunday, and Zamir White was a beneficiary.

The second-year running back found space off the right tackle late in the third quarter and picked up 11 yards. It wasn’t an explosive game-changing play, but it was the longest rushing play by a Raiders running back this season.

“The line did a good job, so my part was easy,” White said Thursday.

White said he thinks he’s continuing to grow as a player despite being relegated to a backup role behind Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season. He has eight carries for 39 yards through four games.

“I’m moving fast and feeling good, so I’m confident,” White said. “We just have to keep grinding at it and working hard at it in practice to get locked in.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.