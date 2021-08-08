Raiders report: Marcus Mariota has eyes for starting QB job

Marcus Mariota is entering his second season with the Raiders as one of the NFL’s top backup quarterbacks, but that doesn’t mean he wants to fill that role forever.

TRAINING CAMP AT A GLANCE

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Monday — Off

■ Tuesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

■ Wednesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

■ Thursday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

■ Friday — Off

■ Saturday — Preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks, Allegiant Stadium, 6 p.m.

■ Sunday — Off

Quote of the day

“Absolutely,” he said of whether he monitors other situations around the league and what teams might be in the market for a starter. “It is my goal, so I do keep tabs on what’s going on. For us as players, it’s kind of important to see what the landscape is. That being said, I enjoy this team. It’s a great organization to play for.”

Play of the day

The quarterbacks appeared to be fired up to practice in front of fans Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr, Mariota and Nathan Peterman had impressive touchdown throws during the session, which was conducted in helmets but no pads.

Peterman hit a streaking Willie Snead down the right sideline for a touchdown, and Carr found Foster Moreau for a TD.

One of Moreau’s TDs stole the show, as he proved even end zone celebrations need training camp.

Moreau jumped to celebrate with several teammates before trying to aggressively spike the ball. He appeared to hold on to it too long, and it slipped out of his hand.

The tight end has been a frequent visitor to the end zone in training camp. He should get plenty more practice.

Waller update

Darren Waller was present for practice but did not participate.

Coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t confirm whether the absence was injury-related, but didn’t sound concerned about his star tight end’s status.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” Gruden said. “We’re being very careful with him. He’s working out very hard with the trainers.”

Waller last participated in practice last Monday and has missed five sessions on the field. He was spotted lifting weights during a practice session last week and jogged on the field Sunday without a noticeable limp.

Waller has played in all 32 games the past two seasons and is coming off a spectacular season with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gruden said Waller’s absence is allowing other players to get more reps in practice. Running back Josh Jacobs was limited Sunday, which Gruden said was more by design.

“We know what those guys can do,” Gruden said. “We’re anxious to see who their partners are going to be once the season starts.”

Status check

Several other veterans either had the day off or were limited, as Gruden and his staff try to manage reps.

Defensive end Carl Nassib, who left Saturday’s practice early, was held out of Sunday’s practice. Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby were limited.

Guards Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good watched most of practice in street clothes from the sideline.

“We’re getting ready to cut the roster down and put some rotations together, who’s playing and how much against Seattle (in the preseason opener),” Gruden said. “Today’s practice and the next couple days will have a lot to do with how that all sorts itself out.”

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen left the field after he collided with Zay Jones on a reception over the middle.

Mullen was attended to by trainers and escorted to the sideline.

“I’m told he has a stinger,” Gruden said. “He’s going to be OK, but I’m sure he’s sore.”

