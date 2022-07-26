Raiders report: New radio play-by-play voice named

The new radio play-by-play voice of the Raiders replaces legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger, who announced his departure in June.

Jason Horowitz (Raiders)

Jason Horowitz has been named the radio play-by-play voice of the Raiders, the team announced Tuesday.

Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger, who announced his departure in June.

The 2005 Syracuse graduate has been serving as the host of NCAA football and basketball broadcasts on Westwood One radio network, while working for the Big Ten Network and ESPN. He has also been calling Army football games for CBS Sports Network.

“As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown,” Horowitz said in a statement. “I want to thank Mark Davis and the Raiders organization for making that dream become a reality. “I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the Silver and Black to the sport’s greatest fanbase.”

Horowitz has done play-by-play and anchoring roles for the Olympics and was the voice of the WNBA’s New York Liberty for two seasons, as well as hosting shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPNU. The native of suburban Detroit has worked Super Bowls, Final Fours and the NFL Draft.

The 83-year-old Musburger filled the role since 2018, calling games covering the franchise’s last two seasons in Oakland and their first two years in Las Vegas.

Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy is the analyst on the game broadcasts, which air on KOMP-FM (92.3) and KRLV-AM (920) in Las Vegas.

Horowitz’s first broadcast is expected to be the Hall of Fame Game against the Jaguars on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Reaction to Good’s retirement

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller said he was sad to hear teammate Denzelle Good decided to retire on Monday, but didn’t close the door on a possible future return.

“He was with me when I was a rookie,” Miller said. “The time he’s been on the team, he’s been a great influence and a hard worker. He’s had some setbacks with injuries, so I hope this is just a little setback. I hope he can maybe return. I don’t know his mentality. I just got to say goodbye to him. But he was working his butt off on and off the field. I love that dude and appreciate him. I hope he’ll be good.”

Good made his first public acknowledgement of the decision in a Tuesday afternoon tweet that suggested it was fueled by more than just a slow recovery from a torn ACL.

“Thank you for all you guys support, it means a lot to see the love from y’all,” he wrote. “This was one of the most difficult decisions in my life to make and I make it wholeheartedly. I need this time to focus on things football, unfortunately, wont allow me to.”

Pads go on Wednesday

Wednesday will mark the first time in training camp the Raiders will practice in full pads.

“It’s like Christmas,” running back Brandon Bolden said. “You’re anticipating this ever since you take the pads off in January or February, whenever it comes. You dream about that moment strapping them on because we all work our butts off the entire offseason, so to finally get the chance to put the pads off and get back to the physical part of the game is what everybody’s been waiting for.”

Miller clapped and flashed a big smile when he was asked about it.

“Ooh, we’re ready,” he said. “I’m excited. We finally get to go pop and compete. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to it. And I hear we may have some goal line tomorrow, so we’re getting off right.”

Participation report

— Safety Roderic Teamer did not take part in Tuesday’s indoor practice, two days after leaving the field because of a collision with Johnathan Abram.

— Abram did return to action on Tuesday, but running back Zamir White was once again absent.

— Veteran running back Brandon Bolden said White is still on track in his development.

“He’s being a rookie and doing what a rookie should do,” Bolden said. “He’s asking questions and getting in his playbook. As far as I can tell, he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing.”

Deablo wrist not a concern

Linebacker Divine Deablo has worn a cast on his right arm throughout much of the offseason program and now into training camp, though he insists it won’t be a lingering problem.

“Just a small wrist injury,” the second-year pro said. “ It didn’t take long for me to get back and I feel great now. I’m only wearing a cast just to protect it a little bit, but I’m ready to play.”

Help wanted

The Raiders had defensive lineman Abduallah Anderson in for a workout Tuesday.

Anderson has played in 10 NFL games after winning the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award at Bucknell in 2017, spending time with the Bears, Vikings, Packers, Steelers and Titans.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native’s most significant time has been spent with the Bears during a time when current Raiders’ assistant general manager Champ Kelly was an executive.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.