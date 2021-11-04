Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said he and players wonder what they could have done to prevent the Henry Ruggs’ crash that took a life.

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson paid tribute to Tina Tintor, whose life was lost when former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs crashed into her car, to start his press conference on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spoke about the tragedy as well and how the team is rebounding from it. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday — Practice, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — at New York Giants, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, 10 a.m.

Raiders’ offensive coordinator Greg Olson opened his media availability by saying the name of the deceased driver in the crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

“The entire Raiders organization’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tina Tintor,” he said. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy that has affected a number of people. A life has been taken and we can’t get it back. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Olson made it clear the focus is and should be on the life that was lost. But he got emotional when discussing the feelings those within the Raiders’ team headquarters have for Ruggs and what they could have done to prevent the tragedy.

“The guilt you feel in the building, we’d be talking out of both sides of our mouth (if we didn’t have it) because we talk about being a family,” he said. “We have a family atmosphere in this building. Your guilt of not knowing maybe what was going on when he left the building or not having someone be the adult in the situation and stop that series of decisions from happening. That’s the guilt you feel as a coach and a teammate.”

The Raiders promoted wide receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad to the active roster, giving them four receivers for now. Additional moves could be made before Sunday’s game either by bringing in a free agent or promoting from the practice squad.

Veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson went unclaimed on waivers Thursday after he was released by the Rams. He is now a free agent.

Olson said the team has always believed in Stoner, who signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in May.

“We’ve liked him from the minute we signed him,” Olson said. “Sometimes we talk about as a coaching staff that this is the guy our scouts brought to us and he is who they said he was. We’re excited to keep him on our team and not lose him, to be honest with you.”

The Raiders used the open spot on the practice squad to bring back linebacker Javin White, a former UNLV standout.

White was brought off the injured reserve list earlier this week and immediately released. The intention was to bring him back to the practice squad should he clear waivers, which he did.

Defending the unknown

The Giants’ skill positions have been a revolving door all season with injuries affecting the team at wide receiver, running back and tight end.

This week, five of the seven receivers currently on the roster have appeared on the injury report. Star running back Saquon Barkley hasn’t played since Week 5 due to an ankle injury and hasn’t practiced this week because he’s in COVID protocols. His status for Sunday is still unknown.

Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley says the team isn’t stressing over trying to figure out who will actually play against them on Sunday.

“You just go through everybody and talk about their skill set,” he said. “You say, ‘Hey, we don’t know who we’re going to see, so let’s just make sure we cover everybody and have a good understanding.”

One player who may get some special attention is wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a first-round pick out of Florida.

“You have to know where he is,” Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “He can take a 5-yard catch and turn it into an explosive play. I’m sure they will find different ways to get the ball in his hands.”

