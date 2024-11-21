Raiders report: Rookie cornerback embraces expanded role

Raiders rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson has seen an increase in playing time the past few weeks and will be counted on even more because of injuries.

Raiders rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson has seen a steady increase in playing time the past few weeks and continues to impress the coaching staff.

Now, with the secondary decimated by injuries, his time on the field should increase even more.

“I don’t feel like it’s pressure,” Richardson said Wednesday. “This is what we train for so that when it’s my turn I can just go out there and do what I do.”

Nate Hobbs missed Sunday’s game at Miami with an ankle injury. Jack Jones (back) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) left the game. None of them practiced Wednesday.

Richardson, a fourth-round pick from Mississippi State, played 97 percent of the defensive snaps against the Dolphins.

“Really good experience just to be out there and play,” he said. “I thought it went really well.”

So did his coaches, who have raved about him since training camp. Not that the rookie is listening to the hype.

“I don’t pay any attention to that,” he said. “I just go out there and do my job.”

Richardson was inactive for the first five games because of an injury, but appears to be making up for lost time.

“He’s been consistent, physical, but making plays,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “This is his fourth game playing a lot on defense, and you’re looking just for that steady improvement.

“He’s had some good moments in games. He’s been tested, and he’s been there, he’s been in the right spot. I think it’s good sometimes when you take a step back and watch for months or weeks at a time, and then you get the opportunity and the game is not as fast for you.”

When the Raiders host the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, Richardson will be watching one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and a player he admires — Patrick Surtain II.

“I guess we’ll see who can make more plays,” Richardson said.

Injury report

Hobbs, Jones and Bennett weren’t the only players to miss practice because of injury.

Tight end Harrison Bryant and center Andre James, who both missed Sunday’s game with ankle injuries, were not on the practice field.

The team’s top two running backs — Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) — also were out.

Tight end Justin Shorter did not practice because of illness, and guard Cody Whitehair was limited by an ankle injury.

“(We can) get some of these younger guys some reps and see how they do,” Pierce said.

Transactions

The Raiders signed running back Chris Collier and cornerback Keenan Isaac to the practice squad.

Collier starred at Division II Lock Haven and turned an impressive pro day into an undrafted free-agent contract with the Ravens. He appeared in five games, mostly on special teams.

Isaac, who played at Alabama State, has spent time with the Buccaneers and Panthers the past two seasons.

Linebacker Blake Lynch and tight end Trevon Wesco were released from the practice squad to clear space.

Hall of Fame semifinalists

Cornerback Eric Allen and guard Steve Wisniewski were among the semifinalists named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Raiders legends made the cut from 167 to 25.

Allen had 15 interceptions, including three touchdowns, in 58 regular-season games with the Raiders. He also played in four postseason games with the franchise and is a semifinalist for the fifth time.

Wisniewski spent his entire 13-year career with the Raiders, playing in 206 games and making eight Pro Bowls. He was named first-team All-Pro twice and to the 1990s All-Decade Team.

The 15 finalists for the Modern-Era Players category will be named in December.

