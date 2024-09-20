Raiders report: Rookie stays patient, knows ‘I’ll get my chance’

Raiders running back Dylan Laube isn’t discouraged about being inactive the first two games of the season. He’s content to learn and wait for his opportunity.

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warms up during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders rookie Dylan Laube is perfectly fine waiting for his opportunity to take the field.

The running back is used to it.

Laube, who was inactive the Raiders’ first two games, wasn’t a starter right away in high school. He redshirted his first year of college at New Hampshire after receiving just one scholarship offer.

“All my career, I’ve always had to adapt and wait,” Laube said. “We have so many good players here. I know I’ll get my chance, but at the same time just being able to sit back and learn the program and the culture is super important. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Laube drew rave reviews for his work in the offseason and was getting plenty of reps during training camp.

The sixth-round pick made the 53-man roster, but is still waiting for his first chance to suit up. It’s not an uncommon situation for a rookie.

“There are special cases like (tight end) Brock (Bowers) where you can just throw them in there and they can be awesome right away, but it’s great for me to learn,” Laube said. “You have (guys like running backs Ameer Abduallah and Alexander Mattison) and all these vets that you can learn from. I do believe that for me it’s the best thing.”

Still, Laube knows his chance could come at any time.

“It’s a long season, so who knows?” Laube said. “But I’m good being patient. … Being on the sideline and seeing the speed of the game and being able to see the game through their eyes a little bit and take that all in is so valuable.”

Laube said he talks to the Raiders’ other running backs throughout the game to offer encouragement and pick up whatever tidbits of information he can.

The small-school prospect is also just enjoying the experience of being part of an NFL team.

“It’s so crazy,” Laube said. “I don’t think I’ve really taken a step back to appreciate it. I know it’s my job, but I’m playing like I’m 5 years old. It’s definitely a surreal thing.”

Stacking numbers and highlights

Raiders star Davante Adams, who has 14 receptions for 169 yards through two games, continues to climb the NFL record book.

And there are a few milestones the 31-year-old wide receiver can reach soon.

Adams, with another 100-catch season, would become the third player in league history to accomplish the feat six times in their career. He would become the second to do it in five straight campaigns.

He also needs one more game with at least 10 receptions to pass Antonio Brown for the most in NFL history with 24. Adams needs three more games with 10 catches and 100 yards to pass Andre Johnson’s total of 21.

Still, Adams doesn’t get too caught up in his own accomplishments. Even when some of his plays, like his spectacular catch on the sideline against the Ravens on Sept. 15, go viral on social media.

“I don’t watch it too much because it’s still the same when you watch it the 20th time,” Adams said. “I don’t like to live in my successes, but it’s always fun to get (sent a clip) like that, that you get from your friends and everybody else. For us, we make grabs where we are diving on the ground all day at practice, they don’t get to see most of the stuff. You go out there and you get, maybe five to 10 opportunities to show people, but it’s a little bit more routine than what people may think.”

Injury report

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Crosby’s left ankle appeared to be heavily taped with some sort of brace, but he moved around well in the portion of practice open to the media. He also walked normally with no protection on his ankle in the locker room after practice.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) remained out Thursday. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee) and safety Chris Smith II (knee) were full participants.

Two starting offensive linemen, Kolton Miller (shoulder) and Dylan Parham (foot), were limited Thursday but appear on track to play Sunday against the Panthers. The same goes for defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (knee), another limited participant.

Defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) was limited Wednesday and Thursday after sitting out against the Ravens. Defensive end Janarius Robinson (hand) was a new addition to the injury report Thursday, though he practiced in full.

