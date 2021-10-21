Raiders report: Team adds another former 1st-round pick

The Raiders have bolstered their roster by signing two players who were selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft in the last two days.

Raiders offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (69) looks on during team drills during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) runs through a drill during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders Report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Quote of the day

Running back Josh Jacobs noted a drastic change for the Raiders during Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia brought a much more laid-back demeanor to the sideline than former coach Jon Gruden.

“Man, the sideline … it was like (there was no) anxiety,” Jacobs said. “It was weird. It was like everybody was calm. You didn’t have somebody cussing at you, or going crazy at the refs. None of that.”

When the inevitable bad play occurred, Jacobs said “it was like, ‘OK, not going to harp on it, next play.’ The guys all kind of motivated each other. You saw a lot of defensive guys standing up and offensive guys jumping off the bench when the defense made plays. I was like, ‘That’s the right type of energy that we needed.’ I loved it.”

Injury report

Tight end Nick Bowers did not practice on Wednesday due to a neck injury and will not play on Sunday against the Eagles, according to Bisaccia.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and tight end Darren Waller got rest days and did not practice.

Safety Dallin Leavitt missed the session due to a quad injury. Bisaccia was optimistic Leavitt would be able to practice in some capacity on Thursday.

Quarterback Derek Carr was able to participate in full despite being listed on the injury report with a finger injury on his non-throwing hand.

Transactions

The Raiders have added two former first-round picks from the 2013 draft in the last two days.

Team officials officially confirmed cornerback Desmond Trufant had been added to the active roster with safety Roderic Teamer moved to injured reserve.

Teamer was hurt making a tackle on Sunday and will miss at least the next three games. Bisaccia said there is hope he will be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

He believes Trufant, who made the Pro Bowl with Atlanta in 2015 and played two games for the Saints this season, could be in the lineup on Sunday.

“He had a good day today,” Bisaccia said. “He’s been in the system. Maybe the verbiage was a little bit different, but we’re expecting him to be in the three-man rotation and contribute going into the game this week.”

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was added to the practice squad. He was released from the Dolphins in August after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Bisaccia said the team will work on getting him into game shape over the next two weeks, which includes a game against the Eagles and a bye week, before determining his next step.

Jacobs is excited to have another Alabama alum in the organization, particularly one with Fluker’s credentials.

Fluker won three national championships as a member of the Crimson Tide.

“DJ is an Alabama legend,” Jacobs said. “He’s on the walls in the building. He has the ultimate respect from the coaches and everyone in the building. I think he’s going to be a good addition to the team. Get him in here and in shape, get him acclimated to what we do here and see where it goes.”