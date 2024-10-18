Raiders report: Unassuming lineman takes advantage of rare reps

Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith doesn’t see much action, but he thrived against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he replaced injured starter Dylan Parham.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) is tackled by Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) after a fumble recovery with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) near during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith reacts after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Jordan Meredith hadn’t played an offensive snap all season before replacing injured starting guard Dylan Parham on Sunday against the Steelers and their ferocious front.

The former Western Kentucky player answered the challenge, playing 43 snaps at right guard and performing at a high level in a 32-13 loss at Allegiant Stadium.

Pro Football Focus gave Meredith a 79.5 score, the best of any offensive lineman on the team.

“I just went in there and followed the coaching points that (offensive line coach James Cregg) gave me during the week and tried to execute the best I could,” Meredith said. “I’ve been able to build some good chemistry with the guys who have been here for a while. That makes it even more fun.”

It’s also enjoyable for his teammates, who admire Meredith for his work ethic and as one of the most friendly personalities in the locker room.

Meredith has been in the organization for the past three years between the practice squad and active roster, appearing in 22 games before Sunday. He had played more than three offense snaps on only two other occasions, but said he is always confident in his ability to be ready because of his preparation.

Meredith might get more opportunities Sunday when the Raiders travel to face the Rams. Parham hasn’t practiced this week because of a foot injury.

Mattison has ‘earned’ role

Alexander Mattison will continue to get a sizable share of the backfield snaps, even with Zamir White practicing in a limited capacity and seemingly close to returning from a groin injury.

“He has earned everything he’s gotten since he’s been here,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He’s kind of done it the right way. He’s come in, he’s worked hard. He has not expected anything.”

Getsy said he thinks the struggling run game can find a rhythm Sunday and not just because the Rams are a bottom 10 defense against the run.

“We believe in what we’re doing, and we believe we’re getting better at what we’re doing,” Getsy said.

One key will be getting more plays.

“We’ve got to get more cracks, right?” he said. “We had 20 snaps in the first half last week before it becomes a two-minute drive. And so we’ve got to find a way to get more cracks at the bat. And I think that’s as much as anything. If you’re living in that 55- to 60-play games, you’re not going to get those types of numbers or opportunities. You’re not going to see a 20-carry game from somebody. So we’ve got to execute better as we come out.”

Injury report

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder) practiced in full Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback Jack Jones (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice but got in a limited session Thursday. Defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) was absent again.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) missed their second straight practice.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.