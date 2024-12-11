Raiders rewind: Young players provide hope in yet another loss

The Raiders dropped their ninth straight game Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, but some young players at least provided a spark.

The Raiders had yet another shot to end their losing streak Sunday.

They came up short once more, extending their stretch of futility to nine games after a 28-13 defeat to the Buccaneers (7-6) at Raymond James Stadium.

The game was closer than the score would indicate, thanks to an impressive defensive effort by the Raiders (2-11) in the middle quarters.

Here’s a closer look at what went wrong against Tampa Bay:

Putting it into perspective

Sure, it’s better for the Raiders to lose in the grand scheme of things. Mission accomplished in that regard.

But the players are trying to find ways to win every week. Coach Antonio Pierce could be fighting for his job.

It’s a fascinating dynamic. It’s clear on tape the Raiders’ effort is there. The team just isn’t any good.

The Raiders, thanks to other results around the NFL, would own the top pick in the 2025 draft if the season ended after Week 14. But that could change if they keep playing hard and come out on the right side of things in one of their final four games.

Star of the game

Defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson is proving to be a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy season.

Signing Chaisson to the practice squad after he was released by the Panthers in September was a huge win for general manager Tom Telesco.

Chaisson, 25, had an incredible acrobatic interception in the second quarter Sunday. He recognized quarterback Baker Mayfield was attempting a throw to the flat based on a play the Buccaneers had already run. Chaisson spun his body around, deflected Mayfield’s pass and pulled down the pick.

It was an impressive combination of mental acuity and physical ability. The play showed why Chaisson was the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He recorded a half-sack in the game as well, becoming just the fourth Raiders player to have an interception and a sack involvement in the same game in the last 10 seasons.

Play of the game

The Raiders’ defense recovered its first fumble of the season Sunday thanks to a great blitz designed by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The team sent two linebackers and safety Tre’von Moehrig after Mayfield. Linebacker Amari Burney was unblocked and got the first sack of his career, knocking the ball free in the process.

Moehrig scooped it up to give the Raiders possession.

The key to the play was Burney and Moehrig disguising their intentions. Mayfield had almost no time to react.

Drive of the game

The Buccaneers had the most impactful drive of the game, scoring a touchdown that sealed their victory with 1:56 remaining.

The march followed an impressive Raiders possession that failed to reach the end zone.

Backup quarterback Desmond Ridder, in the game in place of injured starter Aidan O’Connell, hit wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 6-yard gain to open the drive and then moved the chains with a 25-yard connection to rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

The Raiders, trailing 21-10 with six minutes remaining, later decided to go for a fourth-and-5 at Tampa Bay’s 29-yard line. They converted with a 9-yard pass from Ridder to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The drive stalled out with 3:05 to play. The Raiders kicked a field goal on a fourth-and-goal from the Buccaneers’ 8-yard line, cutting their deficit to 21-13 after deciding not to kick earlier in the possession.

The Buccaneers then went down the field in five plays to go up 28-13.

What were they thinking?

Pierce is still learning about managing the NFL’s challenge system.

He threw his red flag after wide receiver Tre Tucker came down with a long pass down the left sideline in the second quarter. Tucker got one foot down, but he didn’t come close to getting a second in bounds.

Observations

■ Running back Sincere McCormick is providing a huge boost to the Raiders’ running game. His ability to make something out of nothing is what the team has been missing most of the year. The first would-be tackler almost never gets him down. McCormick’s pass blocking also appears to be a strength. He looked good on tape recognizing rushers and eliminating threats.

■ Moehrig had a strong game. It’s looked like he’s missed running mate Marcus Epps, who is out for the year with a knee injury, at times this season. But Sunday was one of Moehrig’s best games. He was always in the right place, making five tackles and recording a team-high three pass breakups.

■ Bowers was held to just three catches, but fellow tight end Michael Mayer had his best game of the season. Mayer had just four receptions in his first three games back from an extended absence for personal reasons, but he caught seven of his nine targets for 68 yards Sunday. He made some nice blocks as well. Mayer’s emergence could give the Raiders the dynamic tight-end duo they were looking for.

■ Linebacker Kana’i Mauga continued to earn time on offense, getting four snaps at fullback. The experiment lets him use the strength and aggression that have made him so valuable on special teams. He gave O’Connell a huge push on a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown in the second quarter. Mauga did run a poor route on another goal-line play, so he’s still a work in progress as an offensive player.

Looking ahead

The Raiders next host the Falcons (6-7) at Allegiant Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

The game could be a shot at redemption for Ridder, who Atlanta took in the third round of the 2022 draft. He could be in line to start for the Raiders if O’Connell is unable to play.

