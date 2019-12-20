Raiders Richie Incognito out for Chargers game

Richie Incognito will be out for the Raiders in their penultimate game of the 2019 season against the Chargers.

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) prepares to hike the football as guard Richie Incognito (64) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) are set on the line during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Already ailing on the offensive line with right tackle Trent Brown placed on injured reserve this week, the Raiders will be missing one more starter up front: left guard Richie Incognito.

He did not practice this week and will be out with an ankle injury.

While right guard Gabe Jackson did not practice Thursday and was limited on Friday, he is expected to play.

Gruden said Denzelle Good will take Incognito’s place at left guard. The Raiders may add another player from their practice squad — likely Kyle Kalis — to be the swing guard. Gruden said the Raiders would like to keep Andre James as the backup center.

While every team has injuries, Gruden admitted this year has felt a bit extreme.

“We’ve lost three linebackers pretty much for the whole year. Two safeties. Our receiving corps has taken a lot of hits, and tight end, and running back, and offensive line — so yeah, it has been,” he said. “(On) special teams our punt returner. It’s been pretty tough. But it’s been a great opportunity for other guys to get a chance. And in the long run, I think it’ll help our team.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Marquel Lee (toe) is also out. Gruden said running back Rod Smith likely will take Lee’s snaps on special teams.

And as expected, running back Josh Jacobs is out for Sunday.

Everyone else is expected to play.

