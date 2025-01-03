Raiders rookie hopes to make mark on offense during season finale

Raiders running back Dylan Laube endured an up-and-down rookie season. But he could get a big opportunity Sunday against the Chargers.

Running back Ameer Abdullah’s status for the Raiders’ regular-season finale is up in the air after he missed a second straight practice Thursday with a foot injury.

If Abdullah can’t play or is limited, rookie Dylan Laube could step into the spotlight.

Laube, a sixth-round pick from New Hampshire, has played mostly on special teams this year. But the running back may get some extended run on offense when the Raiders (4-12) finish their campaign against the Chargers (10-6) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The team has already seen some of its first- and second-year players step to the forefront over the last leg of the season. Laube could be the latest.

“(We want to) keep seeing the growth,” coach Antonio Pierce said.

Laube’s rookie season has been like a roller coaster.

The 25-year-old was a bright spot in training camp. But then he paid a big price for putting the ball on the ground twice, once in the preseason and once on his lone regular-season carry Oct. 13 against the Steelers.

Laube now hopes to take advantage of whatever opportunities he gets Sunday.

“I want to end the season on a high note,” Laube said. “I’ve been doing all special teams, but I kind of want to make my mark on this offense and show this staff, team, teammates and fans that I can be productive in this offense.”

Long season

The Raiders hoped Laube could be part of their offense from the outset.

It looked like a real possibility in camp. His shiftiness stood out, as did his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Laube seemed to slow down as the preseason went on, however. Then he put the ball on the ground the Raiders’ final exhibition game against the 49ers.

That led to him being inactive the first three weeks of the regular season.

Laube made his NFL debut Week 4 against the Browns. He was given his first carry two weeks later, only to have the ball get punched out by Steelers star T.J. Watt. That landed Laube right back on the inactive list for another four games.

He’s dressed for six straight weeks, but only seen action on special teams.

Laube was disappointed, but not deterred. He knew the NFL wasn’t going to be easy.

“This is what you kind of sign up for, and this is kind of like the questions they ask like, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be a long year, especially as a rookie. Are you willing to endure this process?’” Laube said. “And we say, ‘Yeah.’ So you just got to stick with it and just enjoy the process.”

Laube has kept a positive attitude through everything he’s been through this year. And the Raiders are still optimistic he can carve out a niche for himself as a solid third-down back.

Going to school

Laube, through the ups and downs of his rookie season, has received a crash course on navigating life as a professional athlete.

He feels he has a pretty good handle on it now.

“The biggest thing is just don’t harp on small things,” Laube said. “Especially from practice, from camp. If you mess up on a play, or a small thing in a walkthrough, I feel like a lot of guys, even me, I’ll be so upset with a certain play. But there are so many plays, and everyone in this league is the best in the world. You’re going to mess up sometimes. So, embrace the process and move on to the next play.”

It’s easier said than done. Laube is the first to admit he sometimes got caught up in the highs and lows of the campaign. But he learned plenty of lessons along the way.

One of those?

“Always be prepared to go,” Laube said.

He’ll be ready Sunday as he looks to finish on a positive note.

He’s already looking ahead to the offseason. He wants to use it to prepare for a bigger role next year.

“I think (my offseason is) more going to be focused on the mental aspect,” Laube said. “I think it’s such an important thing with the schemes, blitz pickups and coverages. Knowing what I’m supposed to be doing on every single play is what’s truly gonna help me.”

