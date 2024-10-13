Raiders pounded by Steelers in Aidan O’Connell’s 1st start of season
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s first start of the season for the Raiders ended in a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
O’Connell, named the starter last week after Gardner Minshew started the first five games, completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
O’Connell was most effective on the Raiders’ first drive, completing 4 of 4 passes for 45 yards. The 70-yard drive was capped by Alexander Mattison’s 3-yard touchdown run that gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead.
Mattison, taking over for Zamir White, who was inactive because of a groin injury, rushed for 25 yards on the drive.
The Raiders (2-4) turned the ball over three times.
Dylan Laube fumbled in the second quarter on his first carry of the season. Ameer Abdullah then fumbled on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the second play of the fourth quarter with the Steelers leading 22-7.
O’Connell threw an interception in the fourth quarter to Donte Jackson that gave the Steelers (4-2) first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields ran for a touchdown on the next play.
O’Connell found Kristian Wilkerson for a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 4:59 left to cut the deficit to 29-13.
