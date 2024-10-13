Raiders pounded by Steelers in Aidan O’Connell’s 1st start of season

Aidan O’Connell’s first start of the season ended in a lopsided Raiders loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders could be without top receiver against Steelers

How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers in NFL Week 6

Raiders’ top 2 wide receivers out against Steelers on Sunday

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts as punter AJ Cole (6) looks on during team's warm up before facing Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is tripped by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) reacts after taking Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) down during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell (12) and Gardner Minshew (15) warm up before facing Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) falls onto the Raiders logo after being grabbed by Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) is taken down by Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles as he looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during the first half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Antonio Pierce chat before an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers players reach for the ball from a pass by Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (not in frame) during the first half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) close in during the first half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s first start of the season for the Raiders ended in a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

O’Connell, named the starter last week after Gardner Minshew started the first five games, completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

O’Connell was most effective on the Raiders’ first drive, completing 4 of 4 passes for 45 yards. The 70-yard drive was capped by Alexander Mattison’s 3-yard touchdown run that gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead.

Mattison, taking over for Zamir White, who was inactive because of a groin injury, rushed for 25 yards on the drive.

The Raiders (2-4) turned the ball over three times.

Dylan Laube fumbled in the second quarter on his first carry of the season. Ameer Abdullah then fumbled on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the second play of the fourth quarter with the Steelers leading 22-7.

O’Connell threw an interception in the fourth quarter to Donte Jackson that gave the Steelers (4-2) first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields ran for a touchdown on the next play.

O’Connell found Kristian Wilkerson for a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 4:59 left to cut the deficit to 29-13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.