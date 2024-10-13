Raiders’ top 2 wide receivers out against Steelers on Sunday
The Raiders will be without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders receiving corps is diminishing by the day.
Davante Adams, who is dealing with a hamstring issue and his trade request, is officially out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The club will also be without Jakobi Meyers, who suffered an ankle injury and will also be inactive on Sunday.
The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Zamir White (groin), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring), right tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) and cornerback Sam Webb.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.