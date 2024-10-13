86°F
Raiders’ top 2 wide receivers out against Steelers on Sunday

October 13, 2024
October 13, 2024 - 11:43 am
 

The Raiders receiving corps is diminishing by the day.

Davante Adams, who is dealing with a hamstring issue and his trade request, is officially out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The club will also be without Jakobi Meyers, who suffered an ankle injury and will also be inactive on Sunday.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Zamir White (groin), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring), right tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) and cornerback Sam Webb.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

