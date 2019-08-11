86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders rookies rile up Black Hole in 14-3 preseason win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2019 - 8:14 pm
 
Updated August 10, 2019 - 10:35 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. — There were no dramatic pregame player introductions.

There were no fireballs, fireworks or other pyrotechnics.

In a fairly ho-hum exhibition Saturday with about 25 Raiders players not in uniform, the Black Hole fan section stood and watched a coin toss yawn in favor of the Los Angeles Rams. That is when defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram turned to those hundreds of fans.

And sprinted straight at them.

The Raiders’ rookie class made its own introduction during the club’s preseason opener. Ferrell and Abram incited a crowd roar, dashing 60 yards to wave their arms and high-five fans in the front two rows before kickoff. Wide receiver Keelan Doss, a short bike ride from his hometown of Alameda, later caught a touchdown in a 14-3 win.

Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick, played the first half.

Abram, the No. 27 pick, played two series.

Running back Josh Jacobs, the No. 24 choice, didn’t play as a coach’s decision.

It was Ferrell’s idea to engage the Black Hole. The former Clemson captain carried a similar routine before home games in college and thought it was appropriate to continue it with the Raiders. Abram received a vague, last-minute notice when they walked onto the field for the pregame coin toss as co-captains.

“That was funny,” Ferrell said. “I told John, ‘After the coin toss, just follow me.’ He was like, ‘Where are we going?’ And I said, ‘Just follow me. We’re going to have some fun.’ So after the coin toss, I was just like, ‘Yo, we’re going to go to the Black Hole. We’re going to get people turned up.’

“It’s the first game of what could be the last season in Oakland, so let’s go out here and have fun with them. … He didn’t really know what I was talking about at first, but he knew once I started running down there.”

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon and running back DeAndre Washington were the Raiders’ other two co-captains. The two veteran players weren’t part of the salutation.

Doss, an undrafted rookie from UC Davis, estimated he had more than 100 friends and family members in attendance at RingCentral Coliseum. Those longtime supporters watched a touchdown that brought him full circle.

As a sixth-grader in Pop Warner football, Doss said, his youth team scrimmaged during halftime of a home Raiders game. Doss scored a touchdown during that scrimmage as a running back.

“I was just like, ‘Man, if I could do that sometime as a Raider, that would be awesome,’” said Doss, who caught a quick slant Saturday from quarterback Nathan Peterman for a 3-yard touchdown during the third quarter. “When it happened, it was kind of a surreal moment.”

Not all developments were positive for the Raiders’ rookie class.

Two fourth-round picks suffered first-quarter injuries.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson suffered a concussion upon absorbing a knee to the head. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is believed to have fractured his left hand, although he re-entered the game and wrote on Twitter postgame: “I’m Good Y’all.”

No other NFL team selected three players during the first round of April’s draft. When doing so, the Raiders targeted what general manager Mike Mayock called “foundational” pieces, players who could step into the team’s building and actively change its culture with their leadership and energy.

All three picks have lived up to that billing this offseason.

When riling up the Black Hole, Ferrell and Abram offered a small sample Saturday.

“It’s important to me because football is never just the players on the field,” Ferrell said. “It’s everything else that comes around with it. The fans are a big part of it, and I know this year is going to be a special year for these fans. Just to have them be mixed in as much as possible, I feel that is very important.

“I feel like we have the best fans in all of sports. Nobody is more loyal. Nobody is grittier or fights harder for their team than Oakland Raiders fans. I don’t see why you wouldn’t want to have them as involved as possible.”

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Raiders Videos
Preseason Game One vs LA Rams Wrap Up - VIDEO
Heidi, Adam and Michael discuss everything that happened during the Raiders first and final preseason game in Oakland,CA (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks preseason excitement, Peterman and Doss Touchdown connection
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about the competition and excitement of preseason games. Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss talk about their touchdown connection in Doss' hometown. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider Fans say HBO Hard Knocks got them pumped for the season
With the Oakland Raiders being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang asked fans at training camp in Napa what they thought about the team being on the show, how their team was portrayed and their reactions to what they saw. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Talks Plans for Saturday's Preseason Game - VIDEO
Best of the press conference after day 2 of joint Practices with the Los Angeles Rams from Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 11: Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Rams - VIDEO
Adam and Michael discuss everything from the final day of practice before the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams talk about skirmishes with the Raiders - Video
On the second day of the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders joint practices at training camp in Napa, skirmishes broke out between the teams. Rams coach Sean McVay, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Aaron Donald talk about what happened on the field when push came to shove. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams QB Jared Goff gives the Raiders some advice for Hard Knocks - VIDEO
After a joint practice at the Raiders NFL training camp in Napa, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gave some advice for the Raiders who are being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. Running back Todd Gurley spoke about the Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs and head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lamarcus Joyner and Antonio Brown. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp LA Rams first joint practice - VIDEO
The Oakland Raider had their first joint practice with the La Rams before Saturdays first NFL preseason matchup. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken and Adam Hill breakdown recap the days practice.
Raider The Dog - Video
Raider The Dog gave a demonstration of his suspect apprehension abilities at Raiders Training Camp after practice in Napa. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best of Sound Day 9
The best of Jon Gruden's press conference after day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Wrap Up Day 9 - VIDEO
Adam and Michael wrap up day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA before the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks airs.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Raiders Topping Ceremony of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
The Raiders held a topping ceremony in Las Vegas where the last beam to connect the last roof truss was hoisted into the stadium frame. The team also announced their naming rights partner, Allegiant Air. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 8 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up day 8 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Day 7 Raiders Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up an easy day 7 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Wrap Up Day 4 - VIDEO
Michael discusses everything that went on in day 4 of Raiders Training Camp before the players first day off.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall says the Raiders going to Las Vegas is a dream come true
A Cimarron-Memorial product who now plays linebacker for the Oakland Raiders says he'll do everything in his power to be a part of the 2020 roster that will play in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 3 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed and Michael discuss the Raiders first practice in pads from Napa, Ca.
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr, Williams, Incognito speak at Raiders training camp
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive guard Richie Incognito spoke to media following the first day of training camp. Incognito spoke about mental health awareness while Carr and Williams spoke about Antonio Brown.
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives in Napa in a hot air balloon, injury updates - VIDEO
Raiders general manager and head coach Jon Gruden held a press conference from team's training camp in Napa to address some of the latest topics, including Antonio Brown's arrival in a hot air balloon. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney and Cassie Soto break down the latest. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Raiders Position Breakdown
The Raiders are starting training camp and there are going to be some battles for positions. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the matchups.
Las Vegas Stadium Update: AEG to Manage Operations - Video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met on July 18 to discuss construction updates, including the newest partnership with AEG Facilities. AEG will be responsible for the stadium’s operations, as well as scheduling events on the days the Raiders are not playing.
Raiders top out Henderson Headquarters - Video
The NFL’s Raiders have topped out its Henderson headquarters. The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Show: Raiders Stadium On Schedule For Completion - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues to be on schedule despite taking down trusses off the top of the stadium for realignment. Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complication.
Raiders Stadium Construction Update - VIDEO
The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still on track to be complete by 2020 when the team arrives.
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
THE LATEST
 
5 things to watch: Raiders vs. Rams
By / RJ

Five storylines for the Raiders’ NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) answers questions during a press conference af ...
Raiders expect WR Antonio Brown back soon
By / RJ

The star wide receiver’s feet aren’t what caused the latest absences. He has avoided the Raiders’ facility amid a heated dispute against the NFL’s helmet policy.